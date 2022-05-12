Business 2 Business Rewards Group Acquires $11 Million Dollar Stake in eWorld Companies, Inc.

The purchase was concluded through a crypto transaction exchanging 5,500,000 B2BR for 10% ownership of eWorld. B2BR is Business 2 Business Reward's native token currently valued at $2.00 per token on Alterdice, which has been recognized as the most liquid exchange in the world, allowing users to exchange cryptocurrencies for a spectrum of other assets. AlterDice is a cryptoasset exchange based in Singapore with volume topping $1.18 Billion over the last 30 days.

In collaboration with Angelini's vision to advance the Company's Caponero and Benevento branded wines, the exclusive "Bitcoin Wine" series continues to make a splash with correspondence between 200 retail outlets eager to offer the exclusive line to wine connoisseurs internationally, enhancing enthusiasm by linking them to a digital asset powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

By providing Partner Wineries and Clientele with the exclusive opportunity to become investors and account holders, the Company facilitates an advantageous means for enthusiasts to become invested.

B2B Crypto Rewards is a group of business professionals with 100 years of combined experience in finance and technology. The company is ultimately designed for users to be able to yield profits from shopping. By enabling users to earn and save on purchases from B2B Crypto Rewards participating merchants, rewards include the ability to accumulate the companies native token (B2BR) that is projected to double in value on the global exchange in 2023.

The Company's consultant, known as the Honorary Professor Robert, is an entrepreneur and Bitcoin Coach residing in Spain who has recently published the Best Selling book "How To Get Rich With Bitcoin And Cryptocurrency", where he discloses the secrets of success incorporated by numerous notable Bitcoin millionaires and billionaires.

eWorld's new cryptocurrency, tentatively named $VINO, is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum Blockchain and will be integrated into eWorld's Bitcoin Wine NFT project as well as future projects yet to be announced. Holders of the Bitcoin Wine NFT will have the option to stake their NFT and receive 10 VINO tokens a day and then exchange 1,200 VINO tokens for a bottle of wine of their choice from selected Castellani Wines and other associated wineries located in Italy. $VINO will launch on Alterdice Exchange in 30 days commencing from today with a listing price of $1.00.

eWorld Companies CEO Pablo Wagner commented, "we believe we are at the very threshold of a greatly innovative time, and we are delighted to be able to bring a rewarding multi-dimensional opportunity of this magnitude to our consumers, enthusiasts, and investors alike".

EWORLD COMPANIES, INC.

eWorld Companies, Inc. is the Parent Company of Angelini Trading Company, a Los Angeles area-based company that distributes 26 varieties of wine from five family-owned wineries, two handmade Italian pasta factories, a premier olive oil company that won the 2014 award for best olive oil in the world and other specialty food items seldom seen in the U.S. market. eWorld's top priorities are the rollout of Angelini Trading's line of Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market and the upcoming release of its exclusive "Bitcoin Wine" series. Wines have already been delivered and purchase orders received from the first 200 retail outlets, with many additional orders and deliveries expected to be announced soon.

BITCOIN WINE NFT

Bitcoin Wine is a collection of 10,000 digital assets on the Ethereum Blockchain acting as a membership to the exclusive Bitcoin Wine Club. Members are granted access to special events with notable guests in addition to retaining automatic whitelisting for all future NFT projects released by NFT Distribution Company, Inc. Each NFT is paired with a real bottle of luxury imported Italian wine that represents unity between Web3 advocates, Bitcoin & Ethereum enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs.

For more information visit https://bitcoinwine.co.

ANGELINI TRADING COMPANY

Angelini Trading Company was formed in 2012 by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Roberto Adamo, with the objective to source the highest-level products available from the Italian peninsula for export to the rest of the world, with primary focus on the U.S. market. The Angelini and Adamo families have been merchants and artists since the 1600's. Unfortunately, Richard Angelini passed away in 2017, but the company remains in family hands with his wife, Christina now serving as the company's President.

For more information visit https://ewrcinc.com and/or https://angelinitrading.co .

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to business operations and results of eWorld Companies, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. Actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. eWorld Companies, Inc. intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

