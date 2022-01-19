Business Advisory Firm Embark Celebrates Another Triple Digit Year of Growth

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark is thrilled to announce another triple-digit year of revenue, 114%, for the fourth time in the last five years. With over $47 million in revenue in 2021, these results highlight Embark's dynamic business growth and broadening footprint across the professional services industry.

As one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., Embark has made the Inc. 5000 list four consecutive years. During this time, the firm expanded outside of its initial Dallas market to open offices in eight new markets across five different states. In 2021, it launched new Tampa Bay and Charlotte offices growing its footprint from its Southwest roots to now encompass the East Coast.

"Our ability to consistently generate these revenue figures and expand at the rate we have is a reflection of what we've been able to accomplish by delivering excellent service," said Paul Allen, Founder & Chief Vision Officer at Embark. "This is a testament to our incredibly talented people and their commitment to improving our clients' lives. Our people's desire to always learn and improve is why we have this momentum heading into 2022."

Embark's rapidly growing headcount, more than doubling from 132 employees at year-end 2020 to 305, is another reflection of its recent hyper-growth. Even during a global pandemic, Embark issued zero layoffs and invested in long-term growth initiatives.

In 2021, Embark reorganized existing service lines and added several new ones, launching or significantly expanding five full-service practice areas: Finance Transformation, Transaction Advisory, Valuation, Capital Markets, and Financial Accounting Advisory.

The company has placed incredibly talented and respected leadership to head each practice area, with National Head of Practices Chad Robottom (formerly of Deloitte) overseeing all of the Practice Leaders:

Financial Accounting Advisory Practice Leader Adam Olsen (formerly of PwC, Deloitte)

(formerly of PwC, Deloitte) Finance Transformation Practice Leader Billy Leigh – (formerly of Deloitte, Riveron)

– (formerly of Deloitte, Riveron) Transaction Advisory Practice Leader Drew Solomon – (formerly of PwC, Riveron)

– (formerly of PwC, Riveron) Valuation Practice Leader Will Carrol – (formerly of EY, Deloitte)

– (formerly of EY, Deloitte) Interim Capital Markets Practice Leader Jason Larkin – (formerly of EY, Deloitte)

Additionally, Embark spun out a new outsourced accounting company called Emerge. Beginning its outsourced accounting work in 2020, Embark increased its customer base in this area by 300% in 2021. Due to this success and an innovative service model, the firm decided to spin out Emerge into its own company. Former Embark Senior Director Blake Brunson (formerly of Deloitte, Golfsmith) has been named Emerge's President.

Driving these impressive figures, the company's success goes hand in hand with its culture and values. Embark's vision has always been to exceed expectations through genuine empathy, intelligent solutions, and extraordinary effort to improve people's lives – both clients and employees. As a result, several organizations have recognized Embark for its exceptional culture at the national and local levels. In 2021, Embark was awarded a prestigious Great Place to Work Certification for the third year in a row, an Inc. Best Workplaces for the fourth year in a row, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Financial Services for the second consecutive year.

"With an unparalleled company culture within the professional services industry, we believe our business model, vision, values, success in attracting talent, and emphasis on the employee experience have created a company to disrupt the status quo. Our way forward is helping rethink the business advisory space," said Allen.

