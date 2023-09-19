Business Advisory Firm Embark Expands Strategic Technology Partnerships

News provided by

Embark

19 Sep, 2023, 13:30 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business advisory firm Embark is proud to announce several key investments to significantly strengthen its strategic partnerships, including leading technology platforms NetSuite, Anaplan, and Blackline. Adding these key players to an already impressive list of technology partnerships provides the firm's clients with an even broader spectrum of best-in-class solutions to fully leverage data and analytics, helping drive growth in the process.

Recipient of multiple Partner of the Year awards from reporting platform Workiva, including 2023 Regional Partner of the Year, Embark continually demonstrates its commitment to technology and innovation, emphasizing the importance of business transformation in such a dynamic, technology-driven landscape. These new partnerships with industry leaders will help clients harness the power of innovation and data-driven decision-making, a critical competitive edge companies will need for the business road ahead.

"Embark will always prioritize investments in finance and technology that empower our clients, fuel their growth and give our people new career opportunities," said Clancy Fossum, CEO of Embark. "By teaming with these industry-leading partners, we're able to fast-track innovation for our clients and help them build agility, tap into data, strengthen customer connections, and quickly capitalize on new opportunities."

The firm has invested in technologies that share a commitment to optimizing performance and decision-making for companies, resulting in several critical collaborations:

Technology Platforms

  • Workiva
  • Blackline
  • Workday
  • Anaplan
  • NetSuite

Multi-purpose dynamic tools

  • Alteryx
  • UiPath
  • Power BI
  • Tableau

Infrastructure tools

  • Snowflake
  • Databricks
  • Fivetran

With Embark's advisory service leaders driving the initiative, the firm is leveraging these collaborations to provide a more tailored, value-oriented experience to its clients. Strategic partnerships have traditionally been a strength for Embark, where the firm has consistently maintained strong, enduring relationships with key partners.

"These key relationships allow us to offer a comprehensive suite of tools to navigate an increasingly complex business reality. They're deservedly seen as integral in improving outcomes, and each is a proven leader in their respective space. By embracing innovation with these technology leaders, our clients will be set up for long-term success and growth," said Billy Leigh, Head of Strategy at Embark.

"We're excited to welcome Embark to the Anaplan partner ecosystem," said Ray Curbelo, Vice President, Partners and Alliances, at Anaplan. "Our robust global partner network plays a critical role in helping our customers recognize outsized value from their Anaplan implementations, and we look forward to working with the team at Embark to help CFOs turn planning into their competitive edge." 

About Embark
Embark is a new kind of business advisory firm, one intent on disrupting the professional services industry with a unique, innovative business model and mindset for the advisory space. Founded in 2010, the firm now services an ever-growing list of top-tier markets, including Dallas, Houston, Austin, Denver, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Salt Lake City, Tampa Bay, Charlotte, Nashville, Miami, and Atlanta. Specifically, Embark helps organizations optimize finance, accounting, and technology with specialists from a spectrum of practice areas and industries. The firm has built an unprecedented company culture for elite consultants to transform the way businesses utilize people, processes, & technology. For more information, visit www.embarkwithus.com.

SOURCE Embark

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.