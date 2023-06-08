Business Analytics Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 136.47 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Business Analytics Market Size By Software (Data Warehousing Platform, Enterprise Performance Management), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premise), By Industry (Energy And Power, Healthcare), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Business Analytics Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Business Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 77.00 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 136.47 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Business Analytics Market: Transforming Organizations with Data-driven Decision-making

Business analytics, a crucial process involving the evaluation of company-generated data through statistical analysis, has emerged as a powerful tool for organizations worldwide. With its ability to optimize and automate business processes, business analytics enables a data-focused approach to decision-making. The quality of data and the analytical skills of the analyst are vital in ensuring the effectiveness of business analytics.

The global business landscape has undergone significant transformations, leading to a surge in the demand for business analytics on a global scale. Recent disruptions and advancements in the corporate sector have played a pivotal role in driving the growth of the business analytics market. Companies are increasingly relying on business analytics tools and solutions to support various operations, including outsourcing, downsizing, expansion, and diversification. Furthermore, businesses are recognizing the importance of maintaining stability amidst changes in corporate governance policies, economic downturns, and fluctuations in global pricing. These factors collectively contribute to the rapid growth of the business analytics market.

One segment that holds a substantial market share is the cloud segment. The cloud's popularity stems from its cost savings, enhanced security, flexibility, mobility, insightful analytics, and increased collaboration capabilities. As organizations embrace cloud-based solutions, the demand for business analytics within this segment continues to rise.

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment also commands a significant share of the market. Technological advancements are revolutionizing the banking and financial industry, with increased internet usage and the proliferation of mobile devices and apps. Financial institutions are facing intense competition, evolving customer demands, and stringent controls and risk management in a dynamic marketplace. Business analytics provides valuable insights to navigate these challenges, making it an indispensable tool for the BFSI sector.

Key players in the business analytics market include Oracle Corporation, IBM, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Tibco Software, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., INFOR, Microstrategy Incorporated, QLIK Technologies, Inc., and Tableau Software, Inc. These industry leaders continue to innovate and develop cutting-edge solutions that enable businesses to gain a competitive edge in today's data-driven world.

Financial statements, key development strategies, market share, and market ranking analysis are crucial factors for businesses aiming to thrive in the business analytics market. By leveraging these insights, organizations can make informed decisions and effectively allocate resources to drive growth and success.

As organizations worldwide recognize the power of business analytics, the market is poised for further expansion. With its ability to unlock the true potential of data, business analytics continues to transform organizations, fueling growth and innovation in the digital era.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Business Analytics Market into Software, Deployment Type, Industry, And Geography.

Business Analytics Market, by Software

Data Warehousing Platform



Enterprise Performance Management



Query Reporting and Analysis Tools



Others





Business Analytics Market, by Deployment Type

Cloud



On-Premise





Business Analytics Market, by Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Energy and Power



Healthcare



Media and Entertainment



Manufacturing



Others

Business Analytics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

