Business and Health Expert Authors Revolutionary Self-Help Guidebook with Seven Foolproof Principles for Life-Changing Results in 24 hours

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of Play a Bigger Game: Seven Universal Principles to Experience True Fulfillment and Win at Life , a new book authored by fitness expert and serial entrepreneur, Markus Kaulius . Using the principles found in his book, Kaulius has grown his own company from a startup to a $170 million success and helped clients worldwide lose more than three million pounds.

"Play a Bigger Game: Seven Universal Principles to Experience True Fulfillment and Win at Life" is available now.

Play a Bigger Game offers concrete mindset tools that helps anyone play a "bigger game"—both in business and in life. Kaulius distills his twenty-five years of coaching high-profile companies and athletes into a revolutionary manual for change. His seven foolproof principles are guaranteed to transform a business or a body into something aspirational at the highest level. In fact, Kaulius says it can take as little as 24-hours to see results using his principles.

Praise for Play a Bigger Game has been pouring in from industry leaders and influencers. Legendary sports executive David Meltzer, says, "Play a Bigger Game is a must-read for anyone aspiring to achieve greatness," while Larry Hagner, bestselling author and host of The Dad Edge podcast, says "Markus not only gives us the path to play a bigger game with his experience . . . he does it from the North Star of his heart. This book will inspire you to lead with your mind and heart to go big!"

Markus Kaulius is a serial entrepreneur and the founder of multiple eight-and nine-figure businesses. As a thought leader in the business and health industries, he advises companies on growth strategy and has been featured in major media such as PBS, Fox News, and CNN. With an online following of over three hundred thousand, Kaulius shares daily insights with his community, spanning business strategy, mindset, health, and most importantly of all, faith.

Play a Bigger Game is available now. To order your copy and find out more information about the book, including a press kit and additional resources, please visit markuskaulius.com .

SOURCE Amplify Publishing Group