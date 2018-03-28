Business and Technology of Digitalisation at Multi-stream Textile & Apparel Event, Organized by World Textile Information Network (WTiN)

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660114/Innovate_Textile_Europe_2018.jpg )

Innovate Textile & Apparel, to be held in Amsterdam from 6-8 November 2018, will also introduce product developers to the latest smart materials and will host the 4th edition of the Future Textile Awards, recognising innovation in everything from novel fibre to smart manufacturing technology.

Organised by World Textile Information Network (WTiN), Innovate Textile & Apparel expands on last year's successful Textile 4.0 Conference, which remains a key element in the event, now complemented by:

Textile Business Futures, a high-level conference for strategic decision-makers, developed in partnership with leading sector-specialist consultancy Gherzi;

Re:Think Materials, which will focus on the application possibilities of the latest e-textiles and the 'wonder material' graphene.

Innovate Textile & Apparel events will take place at the Novotel Amsterdam City and the adjacent Holiday Inn Amsterdam. The three complementary conferences, each exploring a different theme with innovation at its core, have been designed to deliver vital insights into the most important areas of business and product strategy in textiles and apparel. Launch sponsors are Oerlikon and Softwear Automation.

Textile 4.0 Conference (Tuesday - Wednesday, 6-7 November) will explore emerging digital business models and introduce the latest application opportunities in smart factory development, including robotics, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and virtual or augmented reality.

Re:Think Materials (Wednesday - Thursday, 7-8 November) will provide expert technical insights for product developers, including market opportunities in connected textiles; conductive fibre and yarn; textiles for energy harvesting and storage; printed textile electronics; and the application possibilities of graphene and other '2D' materials.

Textile Business Futures (Thursday, 8 November) is an intensive one-day introduction for C-level executives and will examine digital business strategy, risk management, return on investment, leadership and culture change.

The winners of the 4th Future Textile Awards will be announced at a special reception on the early evening of Wednesday, 7 November.

Details of all four events can be found at ita.wtin.com

WTiN managing director Mark Jarvis says: "The advancing influence of digitalisation can be seen across all areas of the textile and apparel industry, with profound implications for business strategy and supply chain relationships. Innovate Textile & Apparel takes account of both the business and the technical aspects of Industry 4.0, with additional focus on the cutting-edge materials that are likely to offer some of the most exciting market opportunities."

About WTiN

World Textile Information Network Ltd (WTiN) provides specialist insight and data-driven intelligence to businesses in the Textile & Apparel value chain, enabling them to make better decisions faster and gain competitive advantage. Its primary focus is on the high growth markets of materials innovation, industry digitalisation and technical textiles. WTiN products are subscription based, with most delivered digitally, leveraging the latest technology to maximise user discoverability. WTiN also: organises focused B2B events held each year in Europe, the USA & Asia; delivers bespoke consulting projects; and publishes a range of journals and reports. https://www.wtin.com





