Business Architecture Associates Announces Business Architecture Training in Dallas and London

SOQUEL, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Architecture Associates (BAA) will offer its Business Architecture Boot Camp training in Dallas and London, Fall 2019, and Live Online, Business Architecture Immersion Course, July 2019.

BAA is pleased to announce a comprehensive curriculum of business architecture training courses to help organizations initiate, mature or accelerate their business architecture programs. BAA partners, Whynde Kuehn and William Ulrich, will be instructing the upcoming Boot Camp series in Dallas, Texas, September 30 – October 4, 2019, and London, UK, October 28 – November 1, 2019. The series includes courses on Business Architecture Immersion, Building the Foundational Business Architecture, Extending Business Architecture, Business Architecture / IT Architecture Alignment and Establishing & Maturing a Business Architecture Practice. Throughout the course series, attendees have the opportunity to bring in business architecture scenarios and solution-oriented challenges to the discussion. The instructors will work through these topics, creating a real-time learning experience.

BAA is also offering its Business Architecture Immersion course live online, where attendees can interact with an expert instructor throughout course delivery. The July online training dates are ideal for attendees residing in North, South or Central America as well as New Zealand and eastern Australia. The next Live Online Training will be held July 22-23, 2019 (Americas) and July 23-24, 2019 (New Zealand/Eastern Australia).

BAA training advances the skills of practitioners at every level. According to Philip Dove, Head of Project Management & Business Analysis, AMP Insurance, "Whynde Kuehn and William Ulrich's Business Architecture courses are excellent. I would highly recommend this course for all Business Architects no matter how much experience they think they have; these courses have something for everyone."

All BAA public training sessions are now open for registration. For course descriptions and outlines, please view our Curriculum page.

BAA partners, William Ulrich and Whynde Kuehn, are practicing business architects and thought leaders in the field. They have applied business architecture at every level of the enterprise across multiple industries and continue to help evolve the practice worldwide.

About Business Architecture Associates, Inc.

Business Architecture Associates (BAA) is dedicated to training businesses in the practice and use of business architecture, an established practice that aligns business strategies with operational tactics. Founded by industry pioneers Whynde Kuehn and William Ulrich, these in- demand experts work across a wide range of industries to successfully establish and leverage business architecture to deliver lasting business value. BAA is a Guild Accredited Training Partner® (GATP®) as designated by the Business Architecture Guild®. a professional association that promotes best practices and expands the knowledge base of the business architecture discipline.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Ulrich

831464 -5344

215585@email4pr.com

SOURCE Business Architecture Associates