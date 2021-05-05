Business Architecture Guild® Certified Business Architect® Exam is Now Offered Online
Global online certification program unlocks career opportunities for business architects
May 05, 2021, 08:15 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, announced today that the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® exam is now available online.
Designed for business and IT professionals seeking to advance their careers with certified expertise, the CBA® program furthers the advancement of business architecture as a discipline and as a profession. The CBA exam assesses practitioner competencies and designates an individual who passes as a Certified Business Architect®. Candidates planning to sit for the exam can prepare by leveraging the Guild study guide and related materials or they can obtain training from a Guild Accredited Training Partner®.
The online proctored CBA exam, administered by Pearson VUE, allows candidates to sit for the exam securely from their home or office. The CBA exam may still be taken in-person at any of Pearson VUE's global testing sites, but the convenience of the online version opens the exam to an even greater number of professionals.
"Obtaining CBA certification opens up new career opportunities for individuals interested in the business architecture discipline," said Kelley Eckmayer, VP Enterprise Architect. "Certification also benefits organizations seeking to staff key roles with candidates who have demonstrated high competency in business architecture. With the CBA exam now available online, obtaining CBA certification will be easier than ever."
The CBA program provides many benefits to practitioners and their organizations.
Practitioners benefit by being able to:
- Build a strong foundation and competitive advantage for career advancement
- Demonstrate a high degree of competency in a rapidly growing field
- Effectively demonstrate the value of business architecture for current and future employers
Business benefit by being able to:
- Refine job descriptions, set internal standards and gauge performance
- Structure programs that enable practitioners to enhance and apply their expertise
- Formalize training and a growth path for practitioners
Jo Gilmore, a Fortune 100 transportation leader added, "As an employer, I believe CBA certification provides new opportunities for practitioners as well as hiring organizations, because it demonstrates they have achieved core competency in common business architecture practices. I hope that more business architecture professionals will seek out and become certified."
About the Business Architecture Guild®
The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.
SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article