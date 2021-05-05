Business Architecture Guild® Certified Business Architect® Exam is Now Offered Online

Global online certification program unlocks career opportunities for business architects. Tweet this

The online proctored CBA exam, administered by Pearson VUE, allows candidates to sit for the exam securely from their home or office. The CBA exam may still be taken in-person at any of Pearson VUE's global testing sites, but the convenience of the online version opens the exam to an even greater number of professionals.

"Obtaining CBA certification opens up new career opportunities for individuals interested in the business architecture discipline," said Kelley Eckmayer, VP Enterprise Architect. "Certification also benefits organizations seeking to staff key roles with candidates who have demonstrated high competency in business architecture. With the CBA exam now available online, obtaining CBA certification will be easier than ever."

The CBA program provides many benefits to practitioners and their organizations.

Practitioners benefit by being able to:

Build a strong foundation and competitive advantage for career advancement

Demonstrate a high degree of competency in a rapidly growing field

Effectively demonstrate the value of business architecture for current and future employers

Business benefit by being able to:

Refine job descriptions, set internal standards and gauge performance

Structure programs that enable practitioners to enhance and apply their expertise

Formalize training and a growth path for practitioners

Jo Gilmore, a Fortune 100 transportation leader added, "As an employer, I believe CBA certification provides new opportunities for practitioners as well as hiring organizations, because it demonstrates they have achieved core competency in common business architecture practices. I hope that more business architecture professionals will seek out and become certified."

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

