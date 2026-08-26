Business Architecture Guild® Releases Business Architecture / ArchiMate® Alignment Guide

Helping organizations connect strategy, transformation, and execution

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild® today announced the publication of the Business Architecture / ArchiMate® Metamodel Alignment Guide, a practical resource designed to help organizations connect strategy to execution through a shared business architecture foundation. The guide provides practical alignment between BIZBOK® Guide concepts and the ArchiMate® 4 Specification, enabling more consistent modeling, stronger governance, improved traceability, and greater business value from architecture investments.

As business architecture continues to mature, organizations are increasingly adopting repository-based approaches to support transformation, planning, and decision-making. Many of these organizations use ArchiMate®-based tools to manage their enterprise architecture, but inconsistent interpretation of business architecture concepts can create semantic ambiguity, model rework, and challenges sharing architecture assets across teams.

The new alignment guide establishes a common approach for representing business architecture in ArchiMate®, helping organizations spend less time reconciling models and more time advancing strategic priorities. Developed by the Business Architecture Guild® Metamodel Team, the guide provides detailed mappings and practical examples that span all Guild related business architecture domains and related business disciplines.

"Practitioners need a consistent way to apply BIZBOK® Guide concepts in ArchiMate® without losing business architecture intent," said Elnaz Amani, Senior Business Architect, University of Cambridge. "This approach helps create more repeatable, scalable, and shareable models."

"The next evolution of business architecture is moving from disconnected artifacts to connected knowledgebases that enable real-time decision support," said Adam Bajer, Lead Business Architect in a European public agency. "This guide helps organizations establish the alignment needed to bridge the gap between strategy and operational execution."

The Business Architecture / ArchiMate® Metamodel Alignment Guide is available through the Business Architecture Guild® Learning Center. Guild members can also access a two-part, members-only webinar series that offers practical guidance for applying BIZBOK® Guide concepts in ArchiMate® and scaling business architecture practices.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild®, an international, not-for-profit with members in over 100 countries, offers valuable resources to a wide range of business and technology practitioners. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and the exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® program.

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild