Registration Open for the Business Architecture Master Series: Business Architecture's Role in Enterprise Data Management

Business Architecture Guild® and EDM Council host hands-on workshop leveraging business architecture to deliver data-driven business value

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, a global community of business architecture practitioners, announced that registration is open for the Business Architecture Master Series: Business Architecture's Role in Enterprise Data Management, taking place in Orlando, FL, September 15–17, 2026.

This latest installment of the Master Series brings together the Business Architecture Guild® and the EDM Council (EDMC), leading voices in their fields, to facilitate a comprehensive, hands-on experience focused on how to leverage business architecture to address data management and strategic data transformation challenges. Designed for business and data management practitioners, participants will engage in expert-led, interactive discussions and working sessions, leaving with new skills, confidence, and a clear path addressing business-driven data challenges in practice.

Key topics include:

Business Architecture and Data Management Primers

Articulating a Business Architecture Information Map

Leveraging Business Architecture in Data Management

Key Takeaways and Follow-up Action Items

William Ulrich, thought leader and Guild Co-founder, said, "Business architecture and high integrity data play an outsized role in enabling the growth and expansion of AI. This workshop will provide key insights into where and how these important disciplines enable AI and related investments."

Whynde Kuehn, global thought leader in business architecture, added, "The future belongs to organizations that intentionally integrate business architecture with data management to drive insight, innovation, and lasting impact."

Due to its interactive nature, this is an in-person event only. Early registration is encouraged as seating is limited.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild®, an international, not-for-profit with members in over 100 countries, offers valuable resources to a wide range of business and technology practitioners. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and the exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® program.

About EDMC

The EDM Council is a global, not-for-profit, member-driven trade association dedicated to elevating data management and analytics as a strategic business priority. With over 700 member organizations and 50,000+ professionals worldwide, the Council develops data best practices, standards, and education to data and business professionals in a data-driven world.

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild