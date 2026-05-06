Business Architecture Guild® Advances Government Transformation with Government Reference Model and New Companion Guide

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, a global community of business architecture practitioners, announces the release of Government Reference Model (GRM) Version 6.1 and Government Reference Model Companion Guide Version 1.0. Together, these resources provide a powerful accelerator that helps government organizations align strategy, transform operations, and deliver value to constituents. The updated model and new companion guide are available at no charge to Guild members on the Business Architecture Guild's website.

GRM V6.1 and the Companion Guide V1.0 provide a government-specific business architecture baseline that organizations can leverage across all levels of government as a basis for deploying legislative- and constituent-driven mandates. The Companion Guide in particular brings new clarity and usability to organizations seeking to use the reference model to pursue a shared foundation to set priorities, enforce policy, deliver constituent services, and steward public resources.

Advancements include refined government-specific taxonomy, enhanced value stream content, and a wealth of other updates contributed by government workers from around the globe.

Key enhancements enable government leaders and practitioners to:

Advance modernization initiatives using a ready-to-use, government-wide foundation that shortens startup effort.

using a ready-to-use, government-wide foundation that shortens startup effort. Create earlier alignment across programs and agencies through shared business objects, value streams, and common language.

through shared business objects, value streams, and common language. Strengthen execution and accountability with clear value stream stages that support governance and milestones.

with clear value stream stages that support governance and milestones. Address complexity and delivery risk through improved consistency and traceability across capabilities, value streams, and information.

According to Cecilie Hoffman, Government Reference Model Team Co-Lead, "Government leaders need a stable, adaptable foundation to execute and support change at scale. This latest reference model and companion guide expands that foundation, providing a stable baseline for pursuing strategy execution at scale."

These resources are part of the Guild's broader Industry Reference Model portfolio, developed collaboratively by members across public and private sectors. Future companion guide releases will introduce government‑specific business scenarios, illustrating how business architecture can be applied to public‑sector challenges and opportunities.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, member-based association that provides valuable resources to organizations regardless of industry. The Guild, which has members in more than 100 countries, is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® program.

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild