Business Architecture is the Missing Link Between Strategy and Execution, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Many organizations lack an understanding of how their capabilities deliver value, limiting their ability to adapt as execution and investment pressures mount. New insights from global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group show that mapping business capabilities to value streams within a well-defined business architecture enables more consistent decision-making in accordance with strategic goals. The firm's newly published blueprint, Map Your Business Architecture, delivers a step-by-step framework to help organizations align resources and capabilities.

Info-Tech's newly published resource outlines the need for organizations to first establish a clear, enterprise-wide view of how value is delivered before pursuing transformation initiatives. The firm's research findings show that without a shared understanding of business capabilities, value streams, and their interdependencies, organizations struggle to align strategy, prioritize change, and make effective investment decisions. The firm emphasizes that business architecture should be positioned as an early planning discipline that informs decisions before initiatives are launched, not after execution issues emerge.

"Without business architecture or a clear business capability map, organizations struggle to identify and act on the connections between customer-facing activities and the IT resources that enable them," says Vince Mirabelli, a principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Establishing that shared view earlier allows leaders to make more confident decisions about where to invest, what to prioritize, and how to execute change at scale."

Key Challenges Driving the Need for Business Architecture

Many organizations struggle to connect their strategy with execution on a foundational level. Info-Tech's research highlights several challenges that underscore the importance of establishing a strong business architecture foundation:

Organizations lack a unified view of how their capabilities create and deliver value, resulting in duplication, inefficiencies, and unclear accountability across departments.





Disconnected planning processes and siloed decision-making obscure the link between organizational priorities and day-to-day operations, preventing coordinated action.





Organizational leaders struggle to prioritize and justify investments, as they lack a consistent framework to evaluate how initiatives support strategic objectives and customer value.

Info-Tech's Framework for Mapping a Connected Business Architecture

To help organizations move from fragmented planning to coordinated execution, Info-Tech's blueprint introduces an outcome-driven approach that connects strategy, capabilities, and value delivery. The firm's research findings outline three core steps:

Step 1. Establish a Complete Business Capability Model

Organizations define and map core business capabilities to create a shared, enterprise-wide view of how work is performed. This model removes guesswork, improves alignment between business and IT, and clarifies ownership, priorities, and dependencies.





Organizations define and map core business capabilities to create a shared, enterprise-wide view of how work is performed. This model removes guesswork, improves alignment between business and IT, and clarifies ownership, priorities, and dependencies. Step 2. Use Heat-Mapping to Inform Decisions

With capabilities mapped, leaders apply heat-mapping to assess performance, maturity, and strategic importance. This step helps identify gaps, evaluate the current state, and shape future priorities by highlighting where efficiency, effectiveness, and stakeholder value need improvement.





With capabilities mapped, leaders apply heat-mapping to assess performance, maturity, and strategic importance. This step helps identify gaps, evaluate the current state, and shape future priorities by highlighting where efficiency, effectiveness, and stakeholder value need improvement. Step 3. Build a Custom Business Architecture to Drive Action

With clear insight into business capability performance, maturity, and strategic importance, organizations tailor their business architecture to their industry, strategic objectives, and value proposition. This clarity helps leaders prioritize initiatives, align investments to the right capabilities, and drive growth, innovation, and optimization.

The Map Your Business Architecture blueprint is supported by actionable tools, such as the Common Reference Architecture Model and the Map Your Business Architecture Workbook, to help organizations move from conceptual frameworks to actionable design. By applying the firm's research insights, leaders can align strategic intent with operational execution and ensure all decisions and investments are made with a clear understanding of how the organization generates value.

