Business Attorney Chris Brown Promoted to Partner at Fears Law

Promotion expands firm's growing business law practice

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based Fears Law has promoted business attorney Christopher Brown to Partner where he will play a vital role in the development and training processes for the firm's business law practice.

"As we continue to develop our team to reach new heights, his dedication to the work is what sets him apart," said firm founder Bryan Fears. "We are excited for the role he will play in our leadership team, and we are proud to have such a skilled and knowledgeable attorney in our corner."

Mr. Brown specializes in all aspects of business law. His expertise includes advising clients at the start-up phase, as well as in matters related to hiring, business operations, trademark and copyright protection, and protecting assets. He handles complex commercial, intellectual property and estate planning cases, as well as technology contracts, licensing, and SaaS and PaaS agreements.

A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Brown served overseas in the infantry prior to attending law school at Nova Southeastern University's Shepard Broad College of Law. He earned an LL.M. in international law from the University of Miami School of Law.

"I am excited to take on a more active role in the growth and development of my practice and the firm," said Mr. Brown. "I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to see what the future holds."

About Fears Law

Fears Law is a dynamic legal team focused on high-stakes catastrophic injury litigation, intellectual property and business law. A national law firm based in Dallas, Fears Law attorneys have a proven track record for achieving favorable verdicts and resolutions on behalf of clients. For more information, visit fears.com.

