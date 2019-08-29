Business Audio Books Meet Hollywood

FORESTVILLE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Footnotes Press LLC, in association with Sherwood Players Productions & Ryan Foland Enterprises, have announced a new type of business audiobook where Hollywood actors convey business principles through entertaining audio skits.

The Barefoot Spirit Audiobook Bonnie Harvey & Michael Houlihan - Founders of Barefoot Wine & New York Times Bestselling Authors of The Barefoot Spirit - How Hardship, Hustle, and Heart Built America's #1 Wine Brand

Michael Houlihan and Bonnie Harvey are the Managing Members of Footnotes Press LLC, the Founders of Barefoot Wine, and co-authored The Barefoot Spirit: How Hardship, Hustle, and Heart Built America's #1 Wine Brand. The book chronicles the humble beginnings of the world's largest wine brand and is a case study in more than 50 schools that teach entrepreneurship.

Their original New York Times Bestselling paperback has been transformed into a dramatically performed audiobook. It is scheduled for release in this new dramatic format in September 2019. Listen to samples of The Barefoot Spirit using Business Audio Theatre: https://thebarefootspirit.com/audiobook-samples-with-book-illustrations/

Yitzchok Saftlas will air a sneak preview on Mind Your Business airing at 10 pm EDT on Sunday, September 1, 2019 on WABC 77. The official release will be during the 2019 Crowd Source Week Global Conference in San Francisco on September 12-13, where Michael Houlihan & Bonnie Harvey will be the Keynote Speakers.

Now available on Audible, the Google Play Store and after September 3, 2019, all retail platforms.

Houlihan says, "The problem with most business audiobooks is that they tend to be simply read by a narrator. This can be tiresome and one dimensional. Business books are typically lists of do's and don'ts. They can come across as prescriptive, patronizing, and even preachy to the new generation. On the other hand, Business Audio Theatre is fun, entertaining, and memorable." He believes the best way to convey business principles is through story and the best way to convey story is through radio theatre-style performances.

Matt Weinglass, CEO of Sherwood Players Productions, adds, "This is a complete cinematic experience for your ears with characters, action, sound effects, music, and more."

Harvey says, "This is a great opportunity for business leaders to provide their listeners with an engaging, entertaining, and memorable dramatization of their business principles. We look forward to helping others create their own business theatre!"

Ryan Foland says, "This is the next generation of business audiobooks!"

To book an interview with Michael Houlihan & Bonnie Harvey, contact Mike Elliott at 220751@email4pr.com or call 707-843-5371

SOURCE Footnotes Press, LLC