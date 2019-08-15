Business Broker Investment Corporation (BBIC) Names Leadership Team

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Broker Investment Corporation (BBIC) today announced the leadership team of its Minneapolis headquarters. They include Brian Slipka, cofounder, president, and CEO; Scott Evert, cofounder; and Chris Jones, chief brokerage officer.

The BBIC is an affiliation of business brokerages that benefits its members by defragmenting the business brokerage industry and leveraging its collective resources. Ancillary services available to BBIC members that will help their brokerages grow include finance options, franchise sales and resales support, and mergers-and-acquisitions support. Affiliates maintain their independence. Since starting to accept affiliation agreements last month, eight local brokerages from across North America—including the largest business brokerage in the nation—have already enlisted.

Brian Slipka, president and CEO, is a founding member of the BBIC. Slipka left TCF Technology Finance earlier this year to become CEO of Sunbelt Business Advisors, a position he continues to hold. Prior to TCF, he held sales and leadership roles at PeopleSoft and Oracle.

Scott Evert, founding member of BBIC, is the founder of Sunbelt Business Advisors. He is also the senior partner at Peak Business Development and Proprietors Capital Holdings.

Chris Jones, chief brokerage officer of BBIC, is also the president of Sunbelt Business Advisors. He previously worked in strategic acquisitions for a Fortune 200 company.

"We have already experienced rapid growth with the team we have assembled, and with what we have created in BBIC, we are poised to bring the business brokerage industry into maturity," said Slipka. "As the only investible vehicle that provides access to small, midsized, and franchise businesses, BBIC is a conduit to the engine that drives 42% of the $19.3 trillion U.S. economy."

"Currently, we are formalizing a powerhouse board of directors that will include people of influence in the small-business ecosystem—from banking and finance, insurance, and wealth advisement—and leaders of industry," said Slipka. "We expect to announce the board members later this year."

