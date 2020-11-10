Business Center for New Americans Rebrands as Accompany Capital

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Center for New Americans (BCNA), a leading New York City CDFI and Small Business Administration certified Micro and Community Advantage lender, announced today that it is rebranding as Accompany Capital. The name change reflects the company's broader commitment to support clients not only with affordable capital but also with ongoing access to business training, one-on-one counseling and technical assistance.

Along with the new name and brand, the organization unveiled a new website with a streamlined online loan application process.

"The new name, Accompany Capital, allows us to emphasize that we are more than just a provider of affordable capital, we are partners with our clients and accompany them every step of the way on their entrepreneurial journeys," said Executive Director Yanki Tshering. "While our name has changed, our mission has not. Events like the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, as well as past challenges like Hurricane Sandy and the 2008 financial crisis, have only reinforced our commitment to our mission, about how best to support our clients through changing economic environments and about how to stay relevant and responsive."

"The current COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the indispensable role CDFIs play in low- and moderate-income communities, which have borne, and continue to bear, a disproportionate share of the pandemic-induced economic and health crises," said Board Chair Kwame Marfo. "As an economic first responder, we are proud of our efforts in supporting our clients with emergency financial and technical support at time of their greatest need. Rebranding allows us to better position the organization for an accelerated growth phase as we expand our product and service offerings in our ever-expanding quest to empower entrepreneurial dreams, create jobs, and revitalize communities."

The name change is effective immediately and will also be reflected in such initiatives as the annual Immigrant Heritage Week Awards event, which will be held virtually later this year, and the Speakers Bureau, which makes available dynamic women entrepreneurs with exciting success stories to tell.

Accompany Capital is an award-winning Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Small Business Administration (SBA) microlender which provides financial and in-kind support primarily to refugee and immigrant owned businesses. Accompany Capital has disbursed over $34 million in loans and assisted over 10,000 immigrant and refugee entrepreneurs in New York City since its founding as Business Center for New Americans (BCNA) in 1997, as well as provided workshops and one-on-one advice on business management and marketing to over 10,000 businesses. In addition, 1,412 refugees have successfully graduated from our Individual Development Account (IDA) Program, which matches savings with grants, and have saved over $9.5 million dollars which they then invested in micro-business, further education, and homeownership.

