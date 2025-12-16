Business Chief Relaunches in 2026 as New Global Executive Intelligence Platform

A redesigned platform will deliver deeper insight into global leadership trends, AI adoption, governance, sustainability and digital transformation shaping executive priorities next year

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership priorities for 2026 are changing as organisations respond to rapid advances in AI, new regulatory demands, economic uncertainty and shifting workplace expectations. In this context, BizClik will relaunch Business Chief in January 2026 as a redesigned platform focused on global executive strategy, technology innovation and business intelligence.

Business Chief Coming Soon

The updated platform will examine how senior leaders across major organisations are adjusting to accelerated digital adoption, sustainability-linked transformation, governance requirements and culture-driven change. It will offer analysis-led reporting designed to support board-level decision-making amid increased complexity.

"Business Chief plays a central role in our global media network, and this relaunch marks an important step in how we support senior executives. In 2026, we will strengthen how we connect leaders across our platforms and events, creating new opportunities for collaboration, intelligence sharing and strategic engagement. This is a milestone moment for the brand and for BizClik," said Glen White, CEO and Founder of BizClik and Business Chief.

A New Era for Executive Insight

The relaunch introduces an expanded editorial framework with deeper coverage across leadership, digital strategy, sustainability, finance, AI, geopolitics, investment, supply chains and workforce dynamics.

Key features include:



Global Executive Interviews

Profiles and conversations with CEOs, founders, board members and transformation leaders from Fortune 500 companies and high-growth innovators.

Trend and Market Intelligence

In-depth analysis of the forces reshaping business—from technology disruption to talent dynamics, regulatory change and macroeconomic outlooks.

Multimedia and Interactive Content

Video features, roundtables, on-demand features, interactive digital issues and cross-platform storytelling.

Enhanced Digital Reader Experience

A redesigned interface offering improved navigation, accessibility and mobile performance.

"Busy boardrooms demand clear, concise and timely insight that matters – it's the only way leaders can navigate an incredibly complex environment. This is where Business Chief makes the difference. We curate leadership content that informs, inspires and supports visionary and impactful senior executives. Think of it as the essential guide to C-suite success in 2026." said Matt High, Editor of Business Chief.

A Platform Built for the Future

The new Business Chief will serve C-level executives, board members and industry strategists seeking reliable intelligence on global business developments. It also creates opportunities for leaders and organisations to share expert insight through interviews, commentary and sector-focused features — you can enquire here.

Business Chief works with senior figures at major global organisations, including Microsoft, Siemens Energy, Vodafone and Coupa. This reinforces the publication's role in delivering real-world executive insight grounded in the priorities of internationally recognised businesses.

Business Chief becomes a central part of BizClik's global ecosystem, joining more than 22 established brands, including Sustainability Magazine, Supply Chain Digital, FinTech Magazine, AI Magazine and Data Centre Magazine, which together reach millions of professionals worldwide.

January 2026 Launch

The first issue will include:

Exclusive interviews with global CEOs and transformation leaders

A strategic briefing on business and leadership trends for 2026

Insight on emerging technologies, regulatory changes and global market dynamics

New multimedia and interactive formats





Editorial contributions and partnership enquiries are open ahead of launch.

About BizClik



BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2844376/Business_Chief.jpg

SOURCE BizClik Media