Business Communications Expert Mary Schmid: Six Strategies to Earn Client or Employee Trust

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Understanding the science behind how the human brain works, and the constantly shifting chemistry within it, is the key to having meaningful conversations with clients.

That's the advice of Mary Schmid, MBA, author of the book Make or Break Conversations: How Smart Financial Professionals Land New Clients and Keep Them For Life (2020, Indie Books International )

"Even in a well-established relationship, a single conversation can make or break trust in seconds," explains Schmid. "When the science, principles, and skills are applied, it gives you the confidence to lead a different kind of conversation—one that comes from an understanding of how humans connect with one another."

Schmid has combined her experience in the finance sector and the medical field to develop a consulting strategy centered around the chemistry of conversation. Schmid teaches clients to understand how brain chemistry can alter the tone and direction of a conversation.

According to Schmid, building a relationship built on trust is key to lasting success with clients or employees.

"People want a seat at the table," says Schmid. "They want to know where they fit, where they belong, and that they are valued as a person for their own thoughts and ideas."

Here are six tips Schmid offers to help you "Share the Air" and ensure any meeting with your team or clients maintains an atmosphere of trust and open communication.

Open your conversation with an emotional connection that goes beyond small talk. If you are not actively including others, you may be accidentally excluding them. Cocreate the agenda and context of the conversation with clients and team. Go beyond simple collaboration and create a partnership with your team. Have a loosely held agenda, brains love roadmaps. But be adaptable to situations that come up that may not be on your agenda. Share the conversational space. Encourage others to contribute by asking what they are thinking. Just because someone isn't speaking up doesn't mean they don't have something to say. Assume everyone you will ever meet knows something you don't. And be receptive to others teaching you. Employ transparency, even when you may not have the answer. It's ok to tell a client you don't know something, but you'll find out for them.

Schmid advises that even if you think you're great at conversation, acquiring a deeper understanding of how your own brain chemistry works in different scenarios will give you new skills to develop meaningful conversations that build lasting, trustful relationships.

"The book is written for the high-performing leader, CEO, COO, wealth advisor, and emerging advisor who wants to take conversations to a new level of connectedness, but is not clear on how to get there."

About Indie Books International

Indie Books International ( www.indiebooksintl.com ) was founded in 2014 in Oceanside, California by two best-selling business authors. Since then the company has released more than 100 titles. Similar to indie film companies and indie music labels, the mission of Indie Books International is to serve as an independent publishing alternative to help business thought leaders create impact and influence.

Contact

Henry DeVries

[email protected]

619-540-3031

SOURCE Mary Schmid