Business Consultant Christine Hansen Collaborates With Entrepreneurs to Create a Scaling Guide for Business Owners

Christine Hansen's new guide reveals tips and advice from successful entrepreneurs and venture capitalists on scaling a business efficiently.

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine Hansen, founder and CEO of Christine Means Business, announced today that she has partnered with prominent founders and CEOs to guide business owners through the scaling process. This milestone is a significant move for Hansen on her mission to help entrepreneurs reach their full potential in their roles as CEO and run their companies more efficiently.

"Gathering these different perspectives and collective wisdom is intended to accelerate sustainable growth in businesses at various stages," says Hansen. "There are definite takeaways for beginners, seasoned entrepreneurs and experienced venture capitalists."

The venture capitalists interviewed by Hansen include Malvika Aeron, founder of AcceleratePlus; Fred Colantonio, founder of ReLOAD Belgium; Adrienne Dorison, CEO of Run Like Clockwork; Haley Grey, founder of Women's Entrepreneur Network; Giulia Iannucci, founder & CEO of KnowThyBrand; Monica Jonsson, founder of CoachDynamix; Elise Keith, founder & CEO of Luci Meetings; Gunjani Patel, founder of GPatelcounseling; Rakesh Rana, founder & CEO of Growth Lifestyle Hub; Muna Shakour, founder of Inside Out With Muna; Kim Boudreau Smith, CEO & Founder of Kim Boudreu Smith, Inc.; Tony Whatley, founder of 365 Driven; and Lyn Whitbeck, founder & CEO of Petite2Queen.

Takeaways from the Guide to Business Owners on Scaling include:

Tips from venture capitalists on scaling efficiently

How to manage teams of people

Prioritizing areas to invest time and money

To learn more about the Guide to Scaling, click here.

About Christine Hansen: Christine Hansen is a business consultant, founder, CEO of Christine Means Business, and founder of Sleep Like A Boss, two companies she has successfully scaled and sold. She has been featured in Business Insider, Entrepreneur, Forbes, Vogue, New York Post, and TedX. She is the author of the bestselling book, "We Mean Business."

