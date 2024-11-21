Business Consulting Leader LLC Joins Acumatica's Services Partner Program

Business Consulting Leader (BCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Technology Leader Companies LLC, formalizes status with Acumatica ERP as a Services Partner.

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This new Services Partner designation will allow Business Consulting Leader to offer a wider array of services to Acumatica clients through the Acumatica VAR Partner channel. The consulting group, originally spun off from the Presales-as-a-Service offered by sister company Presales Leader, has grown to a point where it can deliver a robust suite of services to Acumatica end clients and partners.

Jeremy Potoka, Founder and Principal Solutions Architect shared his excitement about formalizing this relationship with Acumatica. "We've been offering consulting services post-sale for over two years and took time to carefully build our team to fully support clients post-sale. Our VAR clients have come to expect a level of excellence out of us in a presales solutions architecture capacity. We didn't want to commit to the services partner program until we were ready to deliver that same level of excellence and success into end-client implementations and consulting."

BCL plans to differentiate itself by taking unique service offerings to market as a services partner. BCL will perform implementation support activities that resellers expect, but also are already offering a variety of unique services that from BCL's perspective don't really exist in the Acumatica ecosystem today. For example, our design only services allow us to put senior resources on the initial phase of a project and then transition back to the reseller's delivery team.

A year ago, BCL launched a subscription service that partners can resell, but don't have to deliver any services themselves. "Our ERP Admin Service subscription service is providing valuable margin to resellers, while simultaneously increasing end customer success, retention and overall spend. Every partner in the channel should be socializing ERP Admin and Optimization Services with their clients. Our processes have been validated with clients ranging from $5M in revenue all the way to $400+ million in revenue", commented Jeremy.

Acumatica Partners will soon be able to see BCL's listing in the Services Partner Marketplace. Technology Leader Companies also plans on sending 12+ employees to the Acumatica summit at the end of January 2025.

About Business Consulting Leader LLC

BCL goes to market through Acumatica partners, offering implementation, optimization, training and other services related to ERP projects. We design solutions clients can trust, and build strong relationships that produce results.

