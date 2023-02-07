Business continuity management solutions market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global business continuity management solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 778.32 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Continuity Management Solutions Market 2023-2027

Business continuity management solutions market - Five forces

The global business continuity management solutions market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Business continuity management solutions market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Business continuity management solutions market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), end-user (large enterprise and SME).

The cloud-based segment will account for a significant share of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Cloud-based services are applications or software available remotely and hosted on vendors' server on behalf of the customer. Such services can be availed of via public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid clouds. Cloud-based solutions deliver business agility and a scalable IT infrastructure effectively, which can help overcome the complexities of hardware, license management, and software. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global business continuity management solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global business continuity management solutions market.

North America is estimated to account for 43% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Enterprises in the region are early adopters of cloud services. North America is a global leader in terms of data generation and consumption. As a result, a large amount of data is produced in this region, which drives the growth of the market for business continuity management solutions.

Business continuity management solutions market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for business continuity management solutions from end-user industries such as BFSI, retail, manufacturing, IT and telecom, and healthcare is driving the market growth.

such as BFSI, retail, manufacturing, IT and telecom, and healthcare is driving the market growth. The adoption of advanced business solutions helps in identifying potential threats, which prevents the suspension of business operations.

Enterprises implement cloud-based information governance solutions to manage cost pressure, gain access to specialized resources, optimize existing investments, and establish a robust process to secure crucial data.

Many large enterprises have reached a maturity level, but smaller ones need to implement new strategies to sustain their growth rate to remain competitive in the market.

These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The adoption of AI in disaster recovery is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. The impact of AI on labor productivity will increase during the forecast period.

Business continuity management solutions manage corporate data and applications. Hence, solution providers are focusing on automatically performing tasks that require human intelligence with the help of AI and machine learning.

In addition, advances in technology are influencing vendors to offer SaaS-based solutions to their customers.

Companies are adopting these solutions owing to their advantages such as the provision of instant access and the availability of the pay-per-use model.

These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

System integration and interoperability issues are challenging the market growth.

are challenging the market growth. Many organizations face integration issues while implementing business continuity management software.

Some of these issues include technical defects, server errors, and other malfunctions.

Therefore, to ensure high accuracy, vendors must conduct several trials before introducing such solutions in the market.

Moreover, many vendors are unable to provide customized solutions to individual organizations due to the high costs involved.

These factors will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this business continuity management solutions market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the business continuity management solutions market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the business continuity management solutions market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the business continuity management solutions market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of business continuity management solutions market vendors

The business intelligence market size is expected to increase by USD 10.38 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.84%. This report extensively covers segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud), end-user (BFSI, healthcare, ICT, government, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The business productivity software market size is expected to increase by USD 98.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 14.24%. The business productivity software market has been broadly categorized into type (large enterprises and SMEs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Business Continuity Management Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 778.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LogicManager Inc., MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., NAVEX Global Inc., Quantivate LLC, SAI Global Compliance Inc., X2nSat Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Fair Isaac Corp., Datto Holdings Corp., Wolters Kluwer NV, Carbonite Inc., VMware Inc., ServiceNow Inc., CLDigital, Sungard Availability Services LP, SAP SE, and Oracle Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

