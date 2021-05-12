Business Development Expert Ron Karr Publishes Game-Changing, Motivational Book to Inspire Leaders Everywhere

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What would the world be like if everyone acted like a leader and not a victim of circumstance? And everyone knows what qualities define a good leader, but how many of us know the steps to become a great leader? Sales and leadership expert and speaker Ron Karr answers these questions and more in The Velocity Mindset: How Leaders Eliminate Resistance, Gain Buy-in, and Achieve Better Results—Faster (Amplify Publishing; May 11, 2021).

Cover image of "The Velocity Mindset: How Leaders Eliminate Resistance, Gain Buy-in, and Achieve Better Results―Faster" by Ron Karr. Courtesy of Amplify Publishing.

A follow-up to the critically acclaimed Lead, Sell, or Get Out of the Way (Wiley, 2009) and an Amazon bestseller, The Velocity Mindset outlines Karr's secret formula for success: a balance of speed and direction, both of which must remain in alignment. Karr calls this the Velocity Mindset®—a modern methodology for personal and professional achievement that he has shared with organizations across six continents.

Whether you are in the entry-level stage of your career, a seasoned manager, or just looking to make a personal change, The Velocity Mindset provides the tools needed for success and demonstrates how taking time to PAUSE and visualize a desired outcome can propel you forward and positively influence those around you.

Deemed "an extraordinary roadmap for leadership with a fresh, practical, and motivational perspective" by New York Times bestselling author Jay Baer, the book draws upon Karr's thirty-plus years of experience and personal anecdotes in order to create an "easy-to-read, relatable, and instructive guide for those professionals looking to hone their leadership skills" (Julie Roehm, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at Party City).

With the help of a widely recognized leading sales and business development expert, learn strategies to eliminate resistance, gain buy-in, and achieve better results—faster. This book is for anybody looking to achieve greater success in their career and life.

The Velocity Mindset is on sale now, and Ron Karr is available for interviews, features, speaking opportunities, and other virtual events. His presentation and advisory services have generated over a billion dollars in incremental revenues for his clients, and he currently facilitates the Chief Revenue Office Mastermind Group. He also served as the President of the National Speakers Association from 2013–2014.

