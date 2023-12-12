BUSINESS DRAFT LAUNCHES FIRST OF ITS KIND CAREER ACQUISITION PLATFORM TO HELP JOB SEEKING CANDIDATES AND COMPANIES MATCH, CONNECT AND HIRE FASTER

The rapidly growing hiring platform offers candidates and companies more comprehensive career services than traditional hiring websites to significantly reduce the "time-to-hire" gap.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Business Draft launched the first of its kind career acquisition platform and showcased the technology startup's broader vision to help job seeking candidates and companies match, connect and hire faster. The rapidly growing hiring platform, located at www.BusinessDraft.com, offers both candidates and companies more comprehensive career services than traditional hiring websites to significantly reduce the time-to-hire gap.

"We are on a mission to help job seekers and hiring companies achieve success by simplifying and improving the process to match, connect and hire the right people with the right jobs," said Ty Peck, CEO and co-founder of Business Draft.

"Today in the United States, a staggering 3 out of 4 resumes submitted to a company through a job board will not be seen by the hiring manager, and nearly 1 in 2 job seekers will not hear back from the employers they apply to. As a result, the average "time-to-hire" gap in the US is 90 days and we at Business Draft are working to significantly reduce that for both candidates and companies," added Peck.

Business Draft is built and managed by industry leading technology and human resource experts with decades of experience helping candidates and organizations attract and hire top tier talent. Dubbed, "the career acquisition platform," Business Draft provides users with more comprehensive career services than traditional hiring platforms to expedite the process through innovation and smart technology.

Peck says, Business Draft features an unprecedented tailored matching system which aligns candidates and companies based on their unique skills and requirements, in addition to an extensive range of interactive profile tools which use video response technology and an intuitive end-to-end candidate tracking system.

"Our teams conducted extensive research to listen, understand and create a solution for job seeking candidates and hiring companies in today's rapidly changing hiring sector. We found that people are fed up and feel abandoned in the hiring process, so we're tackling this issue head on.

We've all been there, we sympathize and care deeply for our friends, family, current and former colleagues who deserve better than today's hiring status quo. We designed Business Draft to be quick and easy to use for everyone; our smart career acquisition system reduces unnecessary back and forth between candidates and companies which helps to streamline the hiring process and keep costs down," Peck added.

Business Draft is committed to the privacy and security of its clients and their data. The platform institutes the highest standard of digital encryption and uses next generation authentication protocols for verification to ensure a clean data environment free of old, outdated, or fake job postings and candidates.

"We invite everyone to visit www.BusinessDraft.com today, register and allow us to help you or your organization match, connect and hire, faster than you ever imagined possible," said Peck.

ABOUT BUSINESS DRAFT:

Business Draft was founded in 2022 by Ty Peck and Marcus Wyckoff who share a common vision that job seekers and hiring companies in America can be better served with a platform which uses innovative software and services to help individuals and companies to match, connect and hire faster. Today, Business Draft is rapidly transforming the employment hiring process through its innovative use of technology and services. Register now to get drafted at www.BusinessDraft.com.

