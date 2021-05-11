Business Educator, Entrepreneur, and CEO of ERPA Analysts Inc. Explores the Tech Jobs of Tomorrow - Dr. Srikanth Gaddam Publishes Fun-to-Read and Approachable Career Development Guidebook

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert business researcher Dr. Srikanth Gaddam announced the release of his newest book, exploring the wealth of careers available in a rapidly evolving field of disruptive technologies. Written with a conversational, storytelling tone specifically designed to help young adults and laymen, "The Future of Disruptive Technologies" takes the reader on a thought-provoking and engaging journey as Dr. Gaddam offers up insights into the best tech to study and master now to help navigate future employment. The book is available for purchase via Amazon.com.

Technopreneur and CEO of ERPA Analysts Inc. - Dr. Srikanth Gaddam - Publishes New Book Srikanth Gaddam

"This guide began with a conversation I had with my 15-year-old son," said Dr. Gaddam. "He was just wondering what the possibility was of landing a high-paying programming job without a college degree, and he said, 'even Bill Gates or Steve Jobs did not complete college, but became billionaires. What if I specialize in one or two technologies and master them?' And that really made me stop and think. One the one hand, society has conditioned us all to believe that college is the ultimate mark of success. Yet on the other hand, it really does take around 10,000 hours to master any skill if you're truly keen. So which is the best path to take? That's what I've explored in depth here."

Synopsis: Taking a positive and educational approach, Dr. Gaddam encourages readers of all ages to adopt disruptive technologies now, with a focus on understanding evolving societal workplace directions across the globe. Explaining industry jargon and terms in a down-to-earth way, with engaging stories from his own life, Dr. Gaddam presents a wide variety of topics including:

How Cloud Computing is used to innovate in cheaper and faster ways.

Why Big Data is the new "oil rush" – an important raw material and resource for businesses. And why data privacy must become a priority in cybersecurity.

How AI reinvents the future in a growing number of fields.

A world where dreams become reality: virtual and augmented realities. How people immerse themselves and behave when interacting with machines.

How 5G networks transform human life at high speed.

Blockchains, the Internet of Things (IoT), and 3D Printing.

From the Summary:

"For disruptive technologies to emerge, there is an urgent need for institutions to adopt innovative styles of teaching that will encourage students to think for themselves and apply their skills to complex real world situations. This will reduce the current creativity deficiency in the educational institutions and build the required skills necessary to prepare for the future. Only those students who can think independently will succeed in a growing freelance economy … This book is a roadmap to the coming changes to the technology landscape."

About Dr. Srikanth Gaddam

Dr. Gaddam is a seasoned entrepreneur, angel investor, author/educator, and the CEO/Co-Founder of ERPA Analysts, Inc – recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 for ten years and one of the "Best Places to Work" in Ohio. He graduated with a Doctor of Management (DM) from Case Western Reserve University, MBA from the Ohio State University, and the Owner President Management program (OPM 43) from Harvard Business School.

Dr. Gaddam has a passion for training young generations in entrepreneurial skills, while also supporting first responders – prompting him to create a college scholarship fund for the children of first responders, with daily operations run by a motivated group of high school students. Learn more about Dr. Gaddam's work at: www.DestinationSuccess.us.

