Business English Language Training Market 2021-2025: Coursera Inc., Pearson Plc, and Rosetta Stone Ltd. Emerge as Dominant Market Contributors|Technavio
Aug 16, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The business English language training market is set to grow by USD 8.24 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9.62% during 2021-2025. The business English language training market report also offers information on several market vendors holding dominant market positions including Alison (Ireland), Berlitz Corp. (US), Coursera Inc. (US), edX Inc. (US), Pearson Plc (UK), and Rosetta Stone Ltd. (US).
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
High demand for vocational English training, the surge in adoption of m-learning, and the popularity of language proficiency assessment and certification are a few of the prominent factors likely to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. However, setup and implementation costs, availability of substitutes, and the advent of open-source materials and courses are some factors that may limit the market to flourish in the next few years.
Business English Language Training Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Business English Language Training Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Institutional Learners
- Individual Learners
- Learning Method
- Blended Learning
- Online Learning
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
By end-users, the institutional learners led the business ELT market in 2020. With rapid globalization, corporate organizations and enterprises are increasingly promoting and training their employees to be proficient in Business English. In terms of learning methods, blended learning is anticipated to retain its dominance in revenue generation during the forecast period as it offers a personalized learning approach to the users through the combined benefits of both classroom-based language training programs and online learning programs. By geography, 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period due to the presence of a larger target audience and learner base in economies including China, Japan, and India.
Business English Language Training Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The business English language training market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
To help businesses improve their market position, the Business English language Training Market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include British Council, Alison, Berlitz Corp., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., EF Education First Ltd., inlingua International Ltd., Language Trainers Corp., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and The Linguist Institute Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the business English language training market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Business English Language Training Market size
- Business English Language Training Market trends
- Business English Language Training Market industry analysis
Business English Language Training Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist business English language training market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the business English language training market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the business English language training market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of business English language training market vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
