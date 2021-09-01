Business English Language Training Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025) | High Demand for Vocational English Training to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The potential growth difference for the business English language training market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 8.24 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The high demand for vocational English training is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the advent of open-source materials and courses will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The business English language training market report is segmented by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners), learning methods (blended learning and online learning), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are the key markets for business English language training in APAC.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Alison - The company offers business English language training through online courses such as Effective Business Communication, English for Business and Entrepreneurship, and others.

- The company offers business English language training through online courses such as Effective Business Communication, English for Business and Entrepreneurship, and others. Berlitz Corp. - The company offers customized programs business English language training through face to face and online.

- The company offers customized programs business English language training through face to face and online. Coursera Inc.

edX Inc.

EF Education First Ltd.

To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Digital English Language Learning Market – Global digital English language learning market is segmented by end-user (non-academic learners and academic learners), deployment (on premise and cloud based), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Online Language Learning Market – Global online language learning market is segmented by language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and others), product (courses, solutions, and apps), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/business-English-language-training-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

