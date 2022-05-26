Business English Language Training Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 8.24 Bn growth | APAC to have a significant share

For additional highlights, Download Sample Report Here .

Key Segments

The business English language training market is segmented by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners) and learning methods (blended learning and online learning)

Based on the end-user, the institutional learners are exhibiting high demand for business English language training. The increasing demand for the globalization of businesses is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the rise in private investments and the emergence of m-learning technologies are expected to further accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By learning methods, the blended learning segment will contribute significantly toward the growth of the global business English language training market. Blended learning is the most widely used form of business English language learning globally. Vendors operating in the segment are focusing on expanding their portfolios with the launch of several virtual classroom teaching methodologies ranging from individual training to group training. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global business English language training market is analyzed across five regions — North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

APAC is currently the dominating region, occupying 45% of the global market share. The region is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. Following the trend of globalization, many businesses in APAC are expanding their presence in other regions. This is necessitating the need for training the employees in business English language. Moreover, The increasing importance of English is driving many students to opt for business English to enhance their job prospects and skillsets. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the business English language training market in APAC.

Market Dynamics

The business English language training market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the high demand for vocational English training. The demand for specialized forms of English is increasing across various business segments such as aviation, hospitality, finance, law, medicine, and engineering. The increasing demand for such specialized forms of business English is encouraging many vendors to introduce a wide range of personalized and customized training courses. For instance, Pearson Plc offers customized vocational English courses that cater to the specific needs of the workplace. The company provides vocational English training in either face-to-face or online modes of learning. Some of the vocational English training courses offered by the company include English for Banking and Finance, English for Construction, English for Information Technology, English for the Oil Industry, and English for Nursing. Thus, the increasing demand for vocational English training is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The business English language training market is fragmented due to the presence of several players and a few well-established players. To sustain the competition, vendors are launching various campaigns to train individual learners with the English language.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

Alison: The company offers business English language training through online courses such as Effective Business Communication, English for Business and Entrepreneurship, and others.

Berlitz Corp.: The company offers customized business English language training through face-to-face and online.

Coursera Inc.: The company offers various online courses on business English language training such as business English for non-native speakers specialization, business English, and others.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the business English language training market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Business English Language Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alison, Berlitz Corp., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., EF Education First Ltd., inlingua International Ltd., Language Trainers Corp., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and The Linguist Institute Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

