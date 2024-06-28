Business English Language Training Market size is set to grow by USD 4.90 billion from 2024-2028, High demand for vocational english training to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global business english language training market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.90 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. High demand for vocational english training is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing emphasis on virtual training. However, advent of open-source materials and courses poses a challenge. Key market players include 2U Inc., Alison, Berlitz Corp., BLTi, British Council, Coursera Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Graham Holdings Co., inlingua International Ltd., italki HK Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., Lingoda GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Pearson Plc, Perfectly Spoken Ltd., Preply Inc., Talaera LLC, Target Training GmbH, TJ Taylor Ltd., and Udemy Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global business English language training market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Institutional learners and Individual learners), Learning Method (Online learning and Blended learning), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Alison, Berlitz Corp., BLTi, British Council, Coursera Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Graham Holdings Co., inlingua International Ltd., italki HK Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., Lingoda GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Pearson Plc, Perfectly Spoken Ltd., Preply Inc., Talaera LLC, Target Training GmbH, TJ Taylor Ltd., and Udemy Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Business English Language Training Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of blended learning solutions, which combine online training and in-person instruction (ILT). Virtual training, delivered through webinars, offers a flexible and interactive learning environment for both learners and trainers. Berlitz Corp. Is a leading provider of virtual training options, including group sessions, individual instruction, and corporate training. Advanced collaboration technologies, such as communication tools and social features, enhance the learning experience and drive market growth.

The Business English Language Training market is thriving with a significant number of businesses seeking to improve their employees' language skills. Key areas of focus include proficiency in Adulthood Education, Scholage, and Professional Development. Comprehension of Business Vocabulary and understanding of Business Processes are crucial. Working Proficiency in English is essential for effective communication in an international business environment. Companies are investing in Comprehensive Training Programs to equip their workforce with the necessary skills. The use of Technology in language learning is a trend, with many providers offering Virtual Training Sessions. The ultimate goal is to enhance productivity and foster better business relationships.

Market Challenges

The business English language training market faces challenges from the proliferation of open-source courses and MOOCs. These free resources, including websites, portals, and applications, offer efficient business English learning. EdX, for example, provides micro-credential courses like "English for Doing Business in Asia ." Vendors such as Duolingo, Memrise, and Busuu also offer free business English training. While some advanced courses require payment, the availability of free resources may hinder market growth.

." Vendors such as Duolingo, Memrise, and Busuu also offer free business English training. While some advanced courses require payment, the availability of free resources may hinder market growth. The Business English Language Training market faces several challenges. Busineses in various sectors, such as finance, technology, and marketing, require their employees to communicate effectively in English. However, finding proficient trainers who can cater to the unique needs of each organization can be a challenge. Additionally, keeping up with the latest business English language trends and adapting to new technologies is essential. Comprehensive and customized training programs that address these challenges are in high demand. Companies must also consider the cost-effectiveness and flexibility of these programs. Furthermore, ensuring that the training is engaging and interactive is crucial to maintain learner motivation and retention. Overall, the Business English Language Training market requires innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

Segment Overview

This business english language training market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Institutional learners

1.2 Individual learners Learning Method 2.1 Online learning

2.2 Blended learning Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Institutional learners- The business English language training market for institutional learners is growing due to the globalization of businesses and the need for cross-cultural communication. Corporations in countries like India, France, Italy, Mexico, and China are prioritizing business English training for their employees to compete globally. Vendors offer online assessments and tests to evaluate students' language proficiency, enabling teachers to place them in appropriate classes. Companies provide cross-cultural training and business English language courses to maximize performance and expand operations in diverse regions.

Research Analysis

In the Business English Language Training Market, four-stage learning plays a pivotal role in enhancing students' English proficiency. This approach, which includes Pre-Experiential, Experiential, Reflective, and Abstract Conceptualization stages, facilitates effective communication skills. Digital learning tools are increasingly being utilized to supplement traditional books learning, enabling students in developing economies to access quality education. Collaborations between educational institutions and businesses further enrich the learning experience, providing real-world context and practical applications for English language skills. Business professionals, in turn, benefit from improved communication abilities, fostering global competitiveness and cross-cultural understanding.

Market Research Overview

The Business English Language Training market encompasses various services and solutions designed to enhance professionals' English language skills for international business communication. These offerings cater to various sectors, including finance, technology, commerce, and education. The training may be delivered through in-person or online formats, providing flexibility for learners. The curriculum often covers advanced business vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation, and communication strategies. Additionally, some programs may incorporate cultural awareness and etiquette to ensure effective cross-cultural communication. Overall, the Business English Language Training market plays a crucial role in fostering global business connections and facilitating international trade.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Institutional Learners



Individual Learners

Learning Method

Online Learning



Blended Learning

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

