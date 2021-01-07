Business Entrepreneur Anne-Marie Faiola Joins the Pack as Board Member at Holistic Hound

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anne-Marie Faiola, Founder and CEO of Bramble Berry Handcraft Provisions, was appointed as a Board Member of Holistic Hound , the source of trust and knowledge for organic pet supplements formulated with full spectrum CBD and functional mushrooms. She brings deep and diverse knowledge related to the Direct-to-Consumer channel, product formulation and development, along with a passion for the wellbeing of animals.

"Anne-Marie brings a wide array of expertise to our company," said Ian Butler, Operations Manager at Holistic Hound. "She's an in-the-trenches entrepreneur, and her skills and experience building a high-quality brand in a trusted and unique industry will greatly benefit our team as we build out the Holistic Hound Brand."

Anne-Marie is the founder and CEO of Bramble Berry Handcraft Provisions, which focuses on all things Do-It-Yourself for bath, body, candles, skincare, soap and more. She holds an MBA, graduated from MIT's Entrepreneurial Master's program, earned a Nutritional Therapy Degree, is the author of four books and enjoys more than 151,000 views as a YouTube Educator. She is extremely active in her community, serving on several civic boards and networks. Most notably, she was recently appointed to the Finance Committee for Washington State by Governor Inslee, and she currently serves on the Covid Employer Response Task Force for Whatcom County. Anne-Marie also recently attended Chicago Booth School of Business for post-MBA work in finance, mergers and acquisition.

"I am thrilled to join the Board at Holistic Hound," said Anne-Marie Faiola. "I look forward to sharing my entrepreneurial and nutritional expertise with this deeply committed animal health company run by people who understand the love of pets."

Anne-Marie is also the recipient of several notable awards including:

Top 50 entrepreneurs in America by President Obama's Small Business Administration

Businesswoman of the Year ( Washington State ) from the Women's Business Owners of Washington

) from the Women's Business Owners of Best Businessperson and Best Small Business for Whatcom County

Forbes Small Businesses

One of the Best Bosses in America by Winning Workplaces

Anne-Marie enjoys a full menagerie of animals in her home, wrangled by her seven and nine-year-old children. They love their three snails, two large koi fish, two betta fish and one arboreal tree-climbing gecko. She's hoping to adopt a dog soon to add to the happy chaos in her life.

Holistic Hound's premium line of CBD and CBG oils, bites and chews, mushroom powder and balms are designed to provide holistic health and therapeutic wellness throughout all life stages for both cats and dogs. Its USA-made products are USDA Certified Organic and distributed via wholesale to neighborhood pet stores nationwide. Learn more about the company's history and its full line of products at holistichound.com .

About Holistic Hound

Holistic Hound is dedicated to helping improve the health, wellness and longevity of dogs and cats with an acclaimed line of veterinarian-formulated, full spectrum hemp and mushroom supplements with CBD and CBG. Holistic Hound products contain non-GMO organically grown hemp oil, are third-party tested, and made in the USA to USDA Certified Organic certification levels. Learn more at www.holistichound.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Mackenzie Smith

[email protected]

574-524-5916

SOURCE Holistic Hound

Related Links

www.holistichound.com

