WASHINGTON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From Aretha Franklin teaching people all about R-E-S-P-E-C-T to Kenny Chesney asking Can't We Get Along? the music world is full of tuneful reminders of the importance of using courtesy and civility in both personal and professional settings. As these memorable songs provide inspiration and influence in our daily lives, The Protocol School of Washington is taking a tuneful approach to celebrate National Business Etiquette Week (June 2-8) with Business Etiquette: The Soundtrack.

"Music is one of the most effective methods in trying to educate and inspire people from all walks of life. That's why we are using a musical theme to help promote civility and restore decorum in the business world during National Business Etiquette Week," said Pamela Eyring, president and owner of The Protocol School of Washington (PSOW). "Since we initiated this annual observance, PSOW has helped business professionals all around the world enhance their interpersonal skills, promote cross-cultural sensitivity and yes, teach people to treat others with mutual R-E-S-P-E-C-T."

In observance of the week, PSOW will offer tuneful tips on website and social media channels to remind business professionals the importance of using civility, decorum and respect to create their own business etiquette "soundtrack."

PSOW is also extending its musical theme Business Etiquette: The Soundtrack to the general public in a special contest. Entrants can suggest existing songs that promote civility and mutual respect, offer up an original tune that helps people understand the importance of etiquette and civility in the workplace or be creative and interpret the theme as it relates to business etiquette.

Submissions can be made through videos, social media posts, PowerPoint presentations, or essays—with the selected winner given a complimentary tuition ($7,300.00 value) to any Intercultural Etiquette and Protocol Trainer scheduled courses.

For details on how to submit and learn more about "National Business Etiquette Week", visit www.psow.edu

THE PROTOCOL SCHOOL OF WASHINGTON (PSOW): Founded in 1988, the PSOW is a leading educational institution providing international protocol, cross-cultural awareness, business etiquette and image training that prepares professionals with the critical behaviors necessary to build lasting business relationships. PSOW's reach spans the globe with more than 4,500 graduates from 80+ countries.

