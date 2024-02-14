Business Expansion: U-Haul Acquires Advantage Storage in Hobbs

HOBBS, N.M., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® has purchased the Advantage Storage facility at 1012 E. Navajo Drive to better meet the moving and self-storage demands of Hobbs residents.

Now U-Haul Storage of East Hobbs, the property was acquired on Jan. 4. It is less than a mile from U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hobbs at 101 W. Navajo Drive.

Thanks to the 6.62-acre acquisition, U-Haul customers now have access to 468 additional self-storage units. U-Haul is also offering truck and trailer rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and more at the East Hobbs store. Storage customers can attain extended-hours access.

Plans also call for a U-Box® storage warehouse on the property. The added building will be used to store hundreds of portable moving containers.

Make reservations on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"We're excited to expand our self-storage footprint in Hobbs," said Bianca Sotelo-Herrera, U-Haul Company of Southern New Mexico president. "Convenience is key. We want to offer more trusted and affordable self-storage options to our Lea County customers. Taking over an existing self-storage facility is a fast and ecofriendly way to do this."

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

