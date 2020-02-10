Business Experts Redefine the Consulting and Ventures Space, Launch HAIL Ventures & Consulting, Ltd.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of multi-industry entrepreneurs, executives, and attorneys is redefining the business consulting and venture capital space by launching HAIL Ventures & Consulting, Ltd. (HAIL VC). Offering an unconventional blend of venture investment and business and legal advisory services, the industry leaders contribute decades of experience in not only providing business and legal advisory services to clients but in founding and growing their own businesses.

With varied backgrounds in business law, sports and entertainment, healthcare, real estate, government, and military, HAIL VC brings an array of business expertise and life experience to the table for clients and business partners. HAIL VC is spearheaded by three partners — Robert Brabo, Vincent Calo, and Marci Strathearn.

"What separates us from the pack is not only have we provided business and legal advisory services to clients, but we have experienced the ups and downs of seeking investments, making investments, and operating our own ventures," said Vince Calo, CEO and General Counsel at HAIL VC. "We are real people running real businesses and our ventures vary from the tech sharing economy to traditional real estate."

Robert "Bo" Brabo is a principal at HAIL VC. Bo tackles clients' business problems as if they're his own. Since retiring from the U.S. Army as the Chief of HR Operations with the White House Communications Agency and Presidential Communications Officer for both Presidents Bush and Obama, Bo has served in several executive positions including most recently Vice President of Human Resources at the National Spine & Pain Centers. Bo received his MBA from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

Vincent Calo is CEO and general counsel at HAIL VC. Vince began his entrepreneurial journey over a decade ago, starting a law practice and then a sports and entertainment firm. Vince vigorously supports clients and venture partners in reaching their business and legal goals. He received his Juris Doctor from New York Law School and his MBA from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

Marci Strathearn is principal and officer at HAIL VC. She served as a Captain in the U.S. Army and continued on as a financial management and comptroller professional in the Department of the Army Civilian under the umbrella of the Assistant Secretary of the Army. Now, she merges her military background with her entrepreneurial passion. Marci received her MBA while proudly serving her country.

Visit HAIL VC online at www.hailvc.com.

About HAIL VC

HAIL Ventures & Consulting, Ltd. serves entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors, acting as a strategic partner to assist in all stages of a business' life cycle from innovation to conception, business planning to execution, ongoing growth to divestiture. HAIL VC is industry-agile and achieves optimal results for clients and business partners, rooting its services and products in HAIL's Five Pillars: Service, Innovation, Analysis, Pertinence, Rigor.

