Business Exponential Launches "Keep 100% of Your Fee" Toolkit that Enables Professionals to Get Paid in Full, On Time

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Exponential today announced the launch of Keep 100% of Your Fee, a toolkit that empowers knowledge professionals to get paid in full, on-time, without collections. The program includes proven steps for keeping 100% of fees and avoiding awkward disputes over payment terms and project scope. It is based on the experiences of Nina L. Kaufman, Esq., Founder/CEO of Business Exponential and an award-winning attorney and SBA Small Business Champion.

"Business professionals shouldn't have to work just as hard to get paid as they do serving their clients," explained Kaufman. "This new business toolkit shows you how to set ground rules that work for your business—so the next client who comes through the door will pay you in full and on time...every time."

Keep 100% of Your Fee is Kaufman's brainchild. She saw the challenges faced by B2B providers in marketing, consulting, creative, and professional services. She shared, "As their business grows, it outgrows the owner. It becomes a hot mess of information, decisions, and tasks – that quickly overload or boomerang back onto their plate if they don't have good systems to handle them."

The core of Keep 100% of Your Fee is what Kaufman calls "The Paid in Full Method." This involves setting better client expectations at the beginning, so knowledge professionals can focus their talent and energies on what they do best, instead of what they hate most, which are collections. The program includes five short video guides that help professionals put what they learn into action.

The Keep 100% of Your Fee toolkit is available at a special rate for a limited time. To enroll, visit http://HowToGetPaidInFull.com.

About Nina Kaufman:

Kaufman understands first-hand that running an expertise-based service business has unique challenges. It's so much easier when professionals have an advocate to guide and support them. Over the past 25 years, she has worked with thousands of business professionals—as a business attorney, strategist, and media resource—to grow their businesses stronger and smarter. She created Business Exponential to provide the education and support she wishes she had had when she tried to go it alone (and failed) with her first law business.

