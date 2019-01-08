Business Finance Depot Teams Up with Francorp to Bring Franchising to More U.S. Businesses

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Finance Depot (BusinessFinanceDepot.com) announces the launch of a groundbreaking partnership with Francorp, the world's leading franchising development firm, to make franchising accessible to more business owners, giving them the tools to grow their brands and expand to new markets.

Business Finance Depot and Francorp (Francorp.com) will help businesses access financing to study, plan and launch franchises, transforming their ventures from startup to scale-up. Financing will also be available to companies that are already in the franchising process with Francorp, including those that need capital to establish their franchises and their franchisees that need capital to open.

"Any business is franchisable as long as it has a good business model that's scalable and has access to capital. With the right amount of funds and guidance, a mom and pop with a phenomenal idea can take their concept globally," said Francorp CEO Donald Boroian.

Business Finance Depot will work with Francorp clients, helping them acquire up to $150,000 to underwrite the franchising process, which includes strategy, business planning, marketing, selecting franchisees and even training staff. The best part of the financing structure includes repayment that could extend up to 10 years.

"Businesses need that working capital to launch their franchise dreams and keep their businesses running in the process. We're giving businesses the ability to expand without the fear of having to pay off the loan quickly," said Business Finance Depot CEO Paul Bosley.

Francorp's financing option will be available to franchisees. "We like financing franchisees because we know they're dedicated, and they receive ongoing consulting from franchisors, which makes them good investments," Bosley said.

About Business Finance Depot

Business Finance Depot grew out of the need to assist business owners in acquiring financing outside the fitness industry, helping clients access working capital, refinance its debt, purchase or refinance a commercial building, and finance a new business venture.

About Francorp

Francorp Inc. is the world's leading franchise development firm. With 27 offices worldwide, Francorp has helped over 10,000 companies expand through franchising. Clients include McDonald's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's, KFC, Terminix, Mad Science Group, Ford Motor Company, and Holiday Inn. Francorp is a one-stop shop to provide customized franchise program development for the needs of potential franchisors looking to expand their business exponentially. Visit Francorp.com. Call 1-800-FRANCHISE (372-6244).

Contact: Patricia Maldonado, 305-490-8831

patricia@littlefishmedia.net

SOURCE Business Finance Depot

Related Links

https://businessfinancedepot.com

