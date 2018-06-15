Business Finland - World Challenge 2018 Finals in Finland on August 27th-30th - Work for a Better World

Innovators from all over the world are invited to Finland to develop apps that improve life on earth by utilizing satellite data. The World Challenge is an opportunity for students, academia and industry to deliver brilliant innovative solutions that support the mission of the United Nations – especially in the areas of world peace, health, ecology, education and sustainability. The finalist teams get a one-week, all-expense paid trip to Finland for the climax of the Challenge. Main prize includes a slot for experimental technology onboard the International Space Station.

The competition is organized by Digital Forum Finland and Ultrahack. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) provide a virtual globe platform, Web WorldWind for competitors.

"Never before has there been such abundance of accessible space data assets as we have today. We call all companies and students from all over the world to join the World Challenge final to no less than make a better world by using these data assets," encourages Minister of Transport and Communications of Finland Anne Berner.

Contenders develop a web app based on Web WorldWind platform co-developed by NASA and ESA. The platform enables the integration of e.g. open satellite, drone, telecom and public sector data to a virtual globe model. Web WorldWind experts provide advice, contenders bring innovative brains and development skills. They can map buildings, terrain, vegetation analyses, road status, optimum transportation and more. The goal is to develop global web applications that can be used by anyone anywhere.

The deadline for the applications is August 3rd 2018. Finals week takes place on August 27th-30th 2018 in Helsinki and Nokia Executive Experience Center in Espoo, Finland. The Finnish national airline Finnair supports the final week culmination by flying international teams from all over the world to participate the competition.

Finland has the honor to host the World Challenge final following UN's decision to establish their European R&D center to Finland this year.

Your trusted partner for new space economy and sustainable future – Finland

"Finland already produces the best nanosatellites and commercial satellite data services. Next step is to make Finland the hub for cooperation with the most important space players and the most attractive place to research and develop solutions for sustainability. And don't forget that World Challenge Finland final main prize is a slot for experimental technology onboard the International Space Station," says Kimmo Isbjörnssund, heading ESA Business Incubation activities in Finland.

World Challenge Finland is organized by Digital Forum Finland and Ultrahack. Partners include Business Finland, ESA Business Incubation Center Finland, Turku Business Region, EIT Digital, Finnish Meteorological Institute, National Land Survey of Finland, Nokia, CGI, Espoo Marketing, Reaktor Space Lab, GISdevio, City of Helsinki, City of Vantaa, Aalto University, Aalto Startup Center, Microsoft, Vaisala, IBM Finland, University of Helsinki, Clarion Helsinki, SSF, Space Nation, FLIC, Halti and Finnair.

Read more and accept the challenge here: http://worldchallenge.live/

