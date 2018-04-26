Business First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results For Q1 2018

"Our company's first quarter was the most meaningful quarter in our history," said Jude Melville, President and CEO. "Our team consummated the merger of MBL Bank in under three months from the date of announcement, deepening our presence along the I-20 corridor in Northern Louisiana; we continued to achieve organic growth across our footprint in both our loan and deposit portfolios; and we prepared to list our stock on the NASDAQ Global Select stock exchange, a step we were able to accomplish early in the second quarter. Our franchise is building significant momentum and we look forward to performing for our clients and our shareholders over the course of 2018 as we continue working to be our region's most impactful business-focused community banking institution."

On April 19, 2018, Business First's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend based upon financial performance for the quarter in the amount of $0.08 per share to the common shareholders of record as of May 15, 2018. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2018, or as soon thereafter as practicable. The dividend reflects a $0.02 increase over the dividend paid for the prior quarter.

Quarterly Highlights

Acquisition of Minden Bancorp, Inc. Acquisition was completed on January 1, 2018 , and included total assets of $315.4 million , net loans of $193.3 million , and total deposits of $264.0 million .

, and included total assets of , net loans of , and total deposits of . Loan Portfolio Growth. Total loans were $1.2 billion , a $216.1 million increase from December 31, 2017 . [Organic loan growth was $22.6 million , a 9.3% increase, on an annualized basis, from December 31, 2017 .] Net interest income was $14.5 million , an increase of $3.9 million , or 37.3%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2017 . The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment was 1.27%, compared to 1.30% from December 31, 2017 .

, a increase from . [Organic loan growth was , a 9.3% increase, on an annualized basis, from .] Net interest income was , an increase of , or 37.3%, from the quarter ended . The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment was 1.27%, compared to 1.30% from . Improved Earnings. Net income was $3.1 million , an increase of $1.1 million , or 57.3%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2017 . Earnings per share was $0.30 , return on average assets was 0.77%, and return on average equity was 6.94%, compared to $0.29 , 0.70% and 6.91%, respectively, from the quarter ended March 31, 2017 . Core net income, which excludes nonrecurring income and expenses, was $3.6 million , increased $2.3 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2017 , which resulted in core earnings per diluted share of $0.34 , compared to $0.17 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 , a 100.0% increase. As adjusted, return on average assets was 0.88% and return on average equity was 7.96%, compared to 0.43% and 4.27%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 .

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2018, Business First had total assets of $1.6 billion, total loans of $1.2 billion, total deposits of $1.3 billion, and total shareholders' equity of $180.0 million, compared to $1.3 billion, $975.5 million, $1.1 billion, and $180.0 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2017.

Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans held for investment decreased from 1.30% as of December 31, 2017 to 1.27% as of March 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets increased from 0.98% as of December 31, 2017 to 1.04% as of March 31, 2018, primarily due a $1.0 million increase in nonperforming assets related to the closure of two branch locations in the Greater Baton Rouge area, which were recorded as other repossessed assets.

Book value per common share was $17.52 at March 31, 2018, compared to $17.58 at December 31, 2017. Tangible book value per common share was $13.90 at March 31, 2018, compared to $16.72 at December 31, 2017. The decrease in book value and tangible book value per common share during the quarter is primarily attributable to (i) a $2.7 million increase in net unrealized losses in the securities portfolio, or $0.27 per common share, during the quarter primarily due to rising interest rates, and (ii) with respect to tangible book value, the completion of the acquisition of MBI on January 1, 2018, which added $28.5 million in intangible assets, or $2.77 per common share.

Operating Highlights

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, net income was $3.1 million, or $0.30 per basic share and $0.29 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $0.29 per basic share and $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Return on average assets, on an annualized basis, increased to 0.77% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, from 0.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Return on average equity, on an annualized basis, increased to 6.94% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, as compared to 6.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The increase in net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to the same time period in 2017, can primarily be attributed to the acquisition of MBI, growth of the loan portfolio, and the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which lowered the effective corporate tax rate.

Notable nonrecurring events impacting earnings include the sale of a participation interest in an impaired credit acquired from American Gateway in 2015, which resulted in a $1.1 million increase in interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, and the incurrence of $512,000 in noninterest expenses related to the acquisition of MBI in the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Core net income, which excludes nonrecurring income and expenses, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $3.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $1.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the quarter ended March 31, 2017. As adjusted, core return on average assets and core return on average equity, in each case on an annualized basis, were 0.88% and 7.96% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to 0.43% and 4.27% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, net interest income totaled $14.5 million, and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.97% and 3.75%, respectively, compared to $11.6 million, 3.87%, and 3.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and $10.6 million, 4.04%, and 3.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The average yield on the loan portfolio was 5.32%, compared to 5.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and 5.34% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, and the average yield on total interest-earning assets was 4.72%, compared to 4.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and 4.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. These metrics were impacted during the quarter ended March 31, 2017 by the sale of a participation interest in an impaired credit acquired from American Gateway in 2015. Excluding the effect of this transaction, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, net interest income was $9.4 million, net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.60% and 3.40%, respectively, and average yield on the loan portfolio and on total interest-earning assets were 4.80% and 4.19%, respectively. For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, overall cost of funds decreased by 3 basis points compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and increased 18 basis points compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Due to the continued impact of new loan growth and the runoff of higher-yielding loan balances, management anticipates continued pressure on net interest margin and net interest spread.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $474,000, compared to $355,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The increase in provision for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 is primarily due to overall growth in the loan portfolio.

Banking Centers

As of March 31, 2018, Business First operated out of 19 offices, including 16 full-service banking centers, two loan production offices, and one wealth solutions office in markets across Louisiana and Texas.

Business First has received all the necessary regulatory approvals for converting its loan production offices in New Orleans, Louisiana and Dallas, Texas into full-service banking centers. These locations are on schedule to convert to full-service banking centers during the second quarter of 2018.

In March 2018, Business First closed a banking center in each of Zachary and Erwinville, Louisiana, which is expected to have a minimal impact on its operations and customers.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017











Assets





















Cash and Due from Banks $ 37,627 $ 107,591 $ 36,210 $ 45,204 $ 49,960 Federal Funds Sold 11,730 8,820 2,971 7,090 8,685 Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values 262,988 179,148 186,149 192,058 195,470 Mortgage Loans Held for Sale 147 201 332 167 - Loans and Lease Receivable 1,191,450 975,284 937,776 874,506 854,018 Allowance for Loan Losses (9,647) (8,765) (9,241) (9,177) (8,183) Net Loans and Lease Receivable 1,181,803 966,519 928,535 865,329 845,835 Premises and Equipment, Net 10,424 8,780 8,974 9,132 9,129 Accrued Interest Receivable 4,700 4,110 3,518 3,574 3,086 Other Equity Securities 9,381 8,627 8,595 7,065 6,070 Other Real Estate Owned 1,282 227 267 1,227 1,402 Cash Value of Life Insurance 24,109 23,200 23,039 22,876 22,717 Goodwill 32,816 6,824 6,824 6,824 6,824 Core Deposit Intangible 4,366 2,003 2,072 2,141 2,210 Other Assets 6,340 5,206 6,345 6,399 6,873











Total Assets $ 1,587,713 $ 1,321,256 $ 1,213,831 $ 1,169,086 $ 1,158,261























Liabilities





















Deposits:









Noninterest Bearing $ 297,845 $ 264,646 $ 268,520 $ 243,745 $ 246,446 Interest Bearing 1,009,893 790,887 746,574 728,271 716,816 Total Deposits 1,307,738 1,055,533 1,015,094 972,016 963,262











Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 15,434 1,939 2,926 2,533 3,076 Short Term Borrowings 862 862 862 862 862 Long Term Borrowings 2,700 2,700 2,700 3,000 3,000 Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 75,000 75,000 65,474 66,007 66,537 Accrued Interest Payable 1,104 890 902 821 865 Other Liabilities 4,881 4,397 5,814 5,034 4,458











Total Liabilities 1,407,719 1,141,321 1,093,772 1,050,273 1,042,060











Shareholders' Equity





















Common Stock 10,272 10,232 6,933 6,933 6,933 Additional Paid-in Capital 144,441 144,172 85,136 85,066 84,996 Retained Earnings 29,666 27,175 28,380 27,115 25,478 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (4,385) (1,644) (390) (301) (1,206)











Total Shareholders' Equity 179,994 179,935 120,059 118,813 116,201











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,587,713 $ 1,321,256 $ 1,213,831 $ 1,169,086 $ 1,158,261













Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017











Interest Income:









Interest and Fees on Loans $ 15,676 $ 12,544 $ 11,433 $ 12,398 $ 11,141 Interest and Dividends on Securities 1,423 957 953 972 947 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks 127 171 38 30 17 Total Interest Income 17,226 13,672 12,424 13,400 12,105











Interest Expense:









Interest on Deposits 2,298 1,814 1,665 1,501 1,348 Interest on Borrowings 428 269 226 209 197 Total Interest Expense 2,726 2,083 1,891 1,710 1,545











Net Interest Income 14,500 11,589 10,533 11,690 10,560











Provision for Loan Losses 474 2,330 247 1,305 355











Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 14,026 9,259 10,286 10,385 10,205











Other Income:









Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 610 530 542 525 512 Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities - - 31 - - Other Income 1,125 943 668 1,075 792 Total Other Income 1,735 1,473 1,241 1,600 1,304











Other Expenses:









Salaries and Employee Benefits 6,704 5,542 5,559 5,397 4,984 Occupancy and Equipment Expense 1,418 1,322 1,139 1,191 1,168 Other Expenses 3,822 2,844 2,516 2,526 2,614 Total Other Expenses 11,944 9,708 9,214 9,114 8,766











Income Before Income Taxes 3,817 1,024 2,313 2,871 2,743











Provision for Income Taxes 709 1,886 631 819 767











Net Income $ 3,108 $ (862) $ 1,682 $ 2,052 $ 1,976

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)













March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017











Balance Sheet Ratios





















Total Loans to Deposits 91.12% 92.42% 92.42% 89.99% 88.66% Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio 11.34% 13.62% 9.89% 10.16% 10.03% Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 9.21% 13.04% 9.23% 9.47% 9.33%























Loans Receivable Held for Investment





















Commercial $ 290,427 $ 254,427 $ 261,478 $ 238,924 $ 227,310 Real Estate:









Construction and Land 191,220 143,535 121,377 112,199 105,142 Farmland 14,498 10,480 10,469 10,524 10,695 1-4 Family Residential 218,623 157,505 145,911 139,398 129,726 Multi-family Residential 25,884 20,717 19,750 23,039 23,795 Nonfarm Nonresidential 390,478 337,699 331,053 304,278 311,064 Total Real Estate 840,703 669,936 628,560 589,438 580,422 Consumer 60,320 50,921 47,738 46,144 46,286 Total Loans $ 1,191,450 $ 975,284 $ 937,776 $ 874,506 $ 854,018























Allowance for Loan Losses





















Balance, Beginning of Period $ 8,765 $ 9,241 $ 9,177 $ 8,183 $ 8,162 Charge-offs - Quarterly (23) (2,845) (217) (344) (378) Recoveries - Quarterly 431 39 34 33 44 Provision for Loan Losses - Quarterly 474 2,330 247 1,305 355 Balance, End of Period $ 9,647 $ 8,765 $ 9,241 $ 9,177 $ 8,183











Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI) 0.81% 0.90% 0.99% 1.05% 0.96% Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Total Loans -0.03% 0.29% 0.02% 0.04% 0.04%























Nonperforming Assets





















Nonperforming Loans









Nonaccrual Loans $ 15,030 $ 12,535 $ 13,269 $ 11,105 $ 12,493 Loans Past Due 90 Days or More 114 132 194 55 53 Total Nonperforming Loans 15,144 12,667 13,463 11,160 12,546 Other Nonperforming Assets









Other Real Estate Owned 1,282 227 267 1,227 1,402 Other Nonperforming Assets 13 - - - - Total Other Nonperforming Assets 1,295 227 267 1,227 1,402 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 16,439 $ 12,894 $ 13,730 $ 12,387 $ 13,948











Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans 1.27% 1.30% 1.44% 1.28% 1.47% Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 1.04% 0.98% 1.13% 1.06% 1.20%

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)













Quarter Ended

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017











Per Share Data





















Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.30 $ (0.09) $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ 0.29 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.29 (0.08) 0.23 0.28 0.27 Dividends Per Common Share 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.05 Book Value Per Common Share 17.52 17.58 17.32 17.14 16.76 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share 13.90 16.72 16.03 15.85 15.46























Stock Information





















Average Common Shares Outstanding 10,232,933 9,828,645 6,932,570 6,932,570 6,914,716 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 10,578,755 10,174,467 7,315,352 7,204,472 7,186,617 End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 10,271,931 10,232,495 6,932,570 6,932,570 6,932,570























Annualized Performance Ratios





















Return on Average Assets 0.77% -0.26% 0.57% 0.70% 0.70% Return on Average Equity 6.94% -1.89% 5.61% 6.96% 6.91% Net Interest Margin 3.97% 3.87% 3.82% 4.34% 4.04% Efficiency Ratio 73.57% 74.32% 78.46% 68.58% 73.89%























Other Operating Expenses





















Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 6,704 $ 5,542 $ 5,559 $ 5,397 $ 4,984 Occupancy and Bank Premises 857 810 617 626 621 Depreciation and Amortization 422 338 351 378 390 Data Processing 410 392 385 381 379 FDIC Assessment Fees 393 235 202 189 177 Legal and Other Professional Fees 402 217 358 300 284 Advertising and Promotions 229 259 271 333 330 Utilities and Communications 272 248 242 258 233 Ad Valorem Shares Tax 322 309 165 165 165 Directors' Fees 159 83 76 80 161 Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-downs 2 7 4 16 23 Other 1,772 1,268 984 991 1,019 Total Other Expenses $ 11,944 $ 9,708 $ 9,214 $ 9,114 $ 8,766

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned / Interest Paid Average Yield / Rate

Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned / Interest Paid Average Yield / Rate

Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned / Interest Paid Average Yield / Rate























Assets













































Interest-Earning Assets





















Total Loans $ 1,178,146 $ 15,676 5.32%

$ 961,627 $ 12,544 5.22%

$ 833,831 $ 11,141 5.34% Securities Available for Sale 245,098 1,423 2.32%

187,565 957 2.04%

201,986 947 1.88% Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 37,634 127 1.35%

48,223 171 1.42%

9,344 17 0.73% Total Interest-Earning Assets 1,460,878 17,226 4.72%

1,197,415 13,672 4.57%

1,045,161 12,105 4.63% Allowance for Loan Losses (8,965)





(9,455)





(8,201)



Noninterest-Earning Assets 162,837





115,215





99,180



Total Assets $ 1,614,750 $ 17,226



$ 1,303,175 $ 13,672



$ 1,136,140 $ 12,105

















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













































Interest-Bearing Liabilities





















Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,026,014 $ 2,298 0.90%

$ 761,671 $ 1,814 0.95%

$ 711,129 $ 1,348 0.76% Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") 75,108 373 1.99%

66,249 229 1.38%

63,601 156 0.98% Other Borrowings 21,729 55 1.01%

6,323 40 2.53%

7,095 41 2.31% Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,122,851 2,726 0.97%

834,243 2,083 1.00%

781,825 1,545 0.79%























Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities





















Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 307,424





279,511





233,382



Other Liabilities 5,377





6,516





6,533



Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 312,801





286,027





239,915



Shareholders' Equity 179,098





182,905





114,400



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,614,750





$ 1,303,175





$ 1,136,140



























Net Interest Rate Spread



3.75%





3.57%





3.84% Net Interest Income

$ 14,500





$ 11,589





$ 10,560

Net Interest Margin



3.97%





3.87%





4.04%

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)



March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017











Tangible Common Equity









Total Shareholders' Equity $ 179,994 $ 179,935 $ 120,059 $ 118,813 $ 116,201 Adjustments:









Goodwill (32,816) (6,824) (6,824) (6,824) (6,824) Core Deposit and Other Intangibles (4,366) (2,003) (2,072) (2,141) (2,210) Total Tangible Common Equity $ 142,812 $ 171,108 $ 111,163 $ 109,848 $ 107,167























Tangible Assets









Total Assets $ 1,587,713 $ 1,321,256 $ 1,213,831 $ 1,169,086 $ 1,158,261 Adjustments:









Goodwill (32,816) (6,824) (6,824) (6,824) (6,824) Core Deposit and Other Intangibles (4,366) (2,003) (2,072) (2,141) (2,210) Total Tangible Assets $ 1,550,531 $ 1,312,429 $ 1,204,935 $ 1,160,121 $ 1,149,227























Common Shares Outstanding 10,271,931 10,232,495 6,932,570 6,932,570 6,932,570 Book Value Per Common Share $ 17.52 $ 17.58 $ 17.32 $ 17.14 $ 16.76 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 13.90 $ 16.72 $ 16.03 $ 15.85 $ 15.46 Common Equity to Total Assets 11.3% 13.6% 9.9% 10.2% 10.0% Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 9.2% 13.0% 9.2% 9.5% 9.3%

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, (In thousands) 2018 2017 2017







Core Net Income





Net Income $ 3,108 $ (862) $ 1,976 Adjustments:





Sale of Participation Interest in Impaired Credit (net of tax) - - (756) Acquisition-related Expenses (net of tax) 457 - - Core Net Income $ 3,565 $ (862) $ 1,220















Core Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.35 $ (0.09) $ 0.18 Core Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.34 $ (0.08) $ 0.17







Core Return on Average Assets 0.88% -0.26% 0.43% Core Return on Average Equity 7.96% -1.89% 4.27%









