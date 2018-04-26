Business First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results For Q1 2018

BATON ROUGE, La., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST), parent company of Business First Bank, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, including record quarterly net income of $3.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, which reflected increases of $1.1 million and $0.02, respectively, from the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Core net income, which excludes nonrecurring income and expenses, was $3.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, which reflected increases of $2.3 million and $0.17, respectively, from the quarter ended March 31, 2017.
"Our company's first quarter was the most meaningful quarter in our history," said Jude Melville, President and CEO. "Our team consummated the merger of MBL Bank in under three months from the date of announcement, deepening our presence along the I-20 corridor in Northern Louisiana; we continued to achieve organic growth across our footprint in both our loan and deposit portfolios; and we prepared to list our stock on the NASDAQ Global Select stock exchange, a step we were able to accomplish early in the second quarter. Our franchise is building significant momentum and we look forward to performing for our clients and our shareholders over the course of 2018 as we continue working to be our region's most impactful business-focused community banking institution."
On April 19, 2018, Business First's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend based upon financial performance for the quarter in the amount of $0.08 per share to the common shareholders of record as of May 15, 2018. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2018, or as soon thereafter as practicable. The dividend reflects a $0.02 increase over the dividend paid for the prior quarter.
Quarterly Highlights
- Acquisition of Minden Bancorp, Inc. Acquisition was completed on January 1, 2018, and included total assets of $315.4 million, net loans of $193.3 million, and total deposits of $264.0 million.
- Loan Portfolio Growth. Total loans were $1.2 billion, a $216.1 million increase from December 31, 2017. [Organic loan growth was $22.6 million, a 9.3% increase, on an annualized basis, from December 31, 2017.] Net interest income was $14.5 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 37.3%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment was 1.27%, compared to 1.30% from December 31, 2017.
- Improved Earnings. Net income was $3.1 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 57.3%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Earnings per share was $0.30, return on average assets was 0.77%, and return on average equity was 6.94%, compared to $0.29, 0.70% and 6.91%, respectively, from the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Core net income, which excludes nonrecurring income and expenses, was $3.6 million, increased $2.3 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2017, which resulted in core earnings per diluted share of $0.34, compared to $0.17 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, a 100.0% increase. As adjusted, return on average assets was 0.88% and return on average equity was 7.96%, compared to 0.43% and 4.27%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.
Financial Condition
As of March 31, 2018, Business First had total assets of $1.6 billion, total loans of $1.2 billion, total deposits of $1.3 billion, and total shareholders' equity of $180.0 million, compared to $1.3 billion, $975.5 million, $1.1 billion, and $180.0 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2017.
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans held for investment decreased from 1.30% as of December 31, 2017 to 1.27% as of March 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets increased from 0.98% as of December 31, 2017 to 1.04% as of March 31, 2018, primarily due a $1.0 million increase in nonperforming assets related to the closure of two branch locations in the Greater Baton Rouge area, which were recorded as other repossessed assets.
Book value per common share was $17.52 at March 31, 2018, compared to $17.58 at December 31, 2017. Tangible book value per common share was $13.90 at March 31, 2018, compared to $16.72 at December 31, 2017. The decrease in book value and tangible book value per common share during the quarter is primarily attributable to (i) a $2.7 million increase in net unrealized losses in the securities portfolio, or $0.27 per common share, during the quarter primarily due to rising interest rates, and (ii) with respect to tangible book value, the completion of the acquisition of MBI on January 1, 2018, which added $28.5 million in intangible assets, or $2.77 per common share.
Operating Highlights
For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, net income was $3.1 million, or $0.30 per basic share and $0.29 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $0.29 per basic share and $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Return on average assets, on an annualized basis, increased to 0.77% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, from 0.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Return on average equity, on an annualized basis, increased to 6.94% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, as compared to 6.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The increase in net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to the same time period in 2017, can primarily be attributed to the acquisition of MBI, growth of the loan portfolio, and the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which lowered the effective corporate tax rate.
Notable nonrecurring events impacting earnings include the sale of a participation interest in an impaired credit acquired from American Gateway in 2015, which resulted in a $1.1 million increase in interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, and the incurrence of $512,000 in noninterest expenses related to the acquisition of MBI in the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Core net income, which excludes nonrecurring income and expenses, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $3.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $1.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the quarter ended March 31, 2017. As adjusted, core return on average assets and core return on average equity, in each case on an annualized basis, were 0.88% and 7.96% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to 0.43% and 4.27% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, net interest income totaled $14.5 million, and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.97% and 3.75%, respectively, compared to $11.6 million, 3.87%, and 3.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and $10.6 million, 4.04%, and 3.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The average yield on the loan portfolio was 5.32%, compared to 5.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and 5.34% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, and the average yield on total interest-earning assets was 4.72%, compared to 4.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and 4.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. These metrics were impacted during the quarter ended March 31, 2017 by the sale of a participation interest in an impaired credit acquired from American Gateway in 2015. Excluding the effect of this transaction, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, net interest income was $9.4 million, net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.60% and 3.40%, respectively, and average yield on the loan portfolio and on total interest-earning assets were 4.80% and 4.19%, respectively. For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, overall cost of funds decreased by 3 basis points compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and increased 18 basis points compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Due to the continued impact of new loan growth and the runoff of higher-yielding loan balances, management anticipates continued pressure on net interest margin and net interest spread.
During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $474,000, compared to $355,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The increase in provision for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 is primarily due to overall growth in the loan portfolio.
Banking Centers
As of March 31, 2018, Business First operated out of 19 offices, including 16 full-service banking centers, two loan production offices, and one wealth solutions office in markets across Louisiana and Texas.
Business First has received all the necessary regulatory approvals for converting its loan production offices in New Orleans, Louisiana and Dallas, Texas into full-service banking centers. These locations are on schedule to convert to full-service banking centers during the second quarter of 2018.
In March 2018, Business First closed a banking center in each of Zachary and Erwinville, Louisiana, which is expected to have a minimal impact on its operations and customers.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.
About Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary Business First Bank, operates 19 offices, including 16 banking centers, two loan production offices and one wealth solutions office in markets across Louisiana and Texas. Business First Bank provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees. Visit www.b1bank.com for more information. Business First's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BFST."
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "might," "will," "would," "could," or "intend." We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.
Additional Information
For additional information on Business First, you may obtain Business First's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, free of charge by using the SEC's EDGAR service on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 100, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.
No Offer or Solicitation
This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of the Company. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
|
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Assets
|
Cash and Due from Banks
|
$ 37,627
|
$ 107,591
|
$ 36,210
|
$ 45,204
|
$ 49,960
|
Federal Funds Sold
|
11,730
|
8,820
|
2,971
|
7,090
|
8,685
|
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values
|
262,988
|
179,148
|
186,149
|
192,058
|
195,470
|
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale
|
147
|
201
|
332
|
167
|
-
|
Loans and Lease Receivable
|
1,191,450
|
975,284
|
937,776
|
874,506
|
854,018
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
(9,647)
|
(8,765)
|
(9,241)
|
(9,177)
|
(8,183)
|
Net Loans and Lease Receivable
|
1,181,803
|
966,519
|
928,535
|
865,329
|
845,835
|
Premises and Equipment, Net
|
10,424
|
8,780
|
8,974
|
9,132
|
9,129
|
Accrued Interest Receivable
|
4,700
|
4,110
|
3,518
|
3,574
|
3,086
|
Other Equity Securities
|
9,381
|
8,627
|
8,595
|
7,065
|
6,070
|
Other Real Estate Owned
|
1,282
|
227
|
267
|
1,227
|
1,402
|
Cash Value of Life Insurance
|
24,109
|
23,200
|
23,039
|
22,876
|
22,717
|
Goodwill
|
32,816
|
6,824
|
6,824
|
6,824
|
6,824
|
Core Deposit Intangible
|
4,366
|
2,003
|
2,072
|
2,141
|
2,210
|
Other Assets
|
6,340
|
5,206
|
6,345
|
6,399
|
6,873
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,587,713
|
$ 1,321,256
|
$ 1,213,831
|
$ 1,169,086
|
$ 1,158,261
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest Bearing
|
$ 297,845
|
$ 264,646
|
$ 268,520
|
$ 243,745
|
$ 246,446
|
Interest Bearing
|
1,009,893
|
790,887
|
746,574
|
728,271
|
716,816
|
Total Deposits
|
1,307,738
|
1,055,533
|
1,015,094
|
972,016
|
963,262
|
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|
15,434
|
1,939
|
2,926
|
2,533
|
3,076
|
Short Term Borrowings
|
862
|
862
|
862
|
862
|
862
|
Long Term Borrowings
|
2,700
|
2,700
|
2,700
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings
|
75,000
|
75,000
|
65,474
|
66,007
|
66,537
|
Accrued Interest Payable
|
1,104
|
890
|
902
|
821
|
865
|
Other Liabilities
|
4,881
|
4,397
|
5,814
|
5,034
|
4,458
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,407,719
|
1,141,321
|
1,093,772
|
1,050,273
|
1,042,060
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Common Stock
|
10,272
|
10,232
|
6,933
|
6,933
|
6,933
|
Additional Paid-in Capital
|
144,441
|
144,172
|
85,136
|
85,066
|
84,996
|
Retained Earnings
|
29,666
|
27,175
|
28,380
|
27,115
|
25,478
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
(4,385)
|
(1,644)
|
(390)
|
(301)
|
(1,206)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
179,994
|
179,935
|
120,059
|
118,813
|
116,201
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 1,587,713
|
$ 1,321,256
|
$ 1,213,831
|
$ 1,169,086
|
$ 1,158,261
|
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Interest Income:
|
Interest and Fees on Loans
|
$ 15,676
|
$ 12,544
|
$ 11,433
|
$ 12,398
|
$ 11,141
|
Interest and Dividends on Securities
|
1,423
|
957
|
953
|
972
|
947
|
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks
|
127
|
171
|
38
|
30
|
17
|
Total Interest Income
|
17,226
|
13,672
|
12,424
|
13,400
|
12,105
|
Interest Expense:
|
Interest on Deposits
|
2,298
|
1,814
|
1,665
|
1,501
|
1,348
|
Interest on Borrowings
|
428
|
269
|
226
|
209
|
197
|
Total Interest Expense
|
2,726
|
2,083
|
1,891
|
1,710
|
1,545
|
Net Interest Income
|
14,500
|
11,589
|
10,533
|
11,690
|
10,560
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
474
|
2,330
|
247
|
1,305
|
355
|
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
|
14,026
|
9,259
|
10,286
|
10,385
|
10,205
|
Other Income:
|
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|
610
|
530
|
542
|
525
|
512
|
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities
|
-
|
-
|
31
|
-
|
-
|
Other Income
|
1,125
|
943
|
668
|
1,075
|
792
|
Total Other Income
|
1,735
|
1,473
|
1,241
|
1,600
|
1,304
|
Other Expenses:
|
Salaries and Employee Benefits
|
6,704
|
5,542
|
5,559
|
5,397
|
4,984
|
Occupancy and Equipment Expense
|
1,418
|
1,322
|
1,139
|
1,191
|
1,168
|
Other Expenses
|
3,822
|
2,844
|
2,516
|
2,526
|
2,614
|
Total Other Expenses
|
11,944
|
9,708
|
9,214
|
9,114
|
8,766
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
3,817
|
1,024
|
2,313
|
2,871
|
2,743
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
709
|
1,886
|
631
|
819
|
767
|
Net Income
|
$ 3,108
|
$ (862)
|
$ 1,682
|
$ 2,052
|
$ 1,976
|
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|
Selected Financial Information
|
(Unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Balance Sheet Ratios
|
Total Loans to Deposits
|
91.12%
|
92.42%
|
92.42%
|
89.99%
|
88.66%
|
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio
|
11.34%
|
13.62%
|
9.89%
|
10.16%
|
10.03%
|
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|
9.21%
|
13.04%
|
9.23%
|
9.47%
|
9.33%
|
Loans Receivable Held for Investment
|
Commercial
|
$ 290,427
|
$ 254,427
|
$ 261,478
|
$ 238,924
|
$ 227,310
|
Real Estate:
|
Construction and Land
|
191,220
|
143,535
|
121,377
|
112,199
|
105,142
|
Farmland
|
14,498
|
10,480
|
10,469
|
10,524
|
10,695
|
1-4 Family Residential
|
218,623
|
157,505
|
145,911
|
139,398
|
129,726
|
Multi-family Residential
|
25,884
|
20,717
|
19,750
|
23,039
|
23,795
|
Nonfarm Nonresidential
|
390,478
|
337,699
|
331,053
|
304,278
|
311,064
|
Total Real Estate
|
840,703
|
669,936
|
628,560
|
589,438
|
580,422
|
Consumer
|
60,320
|
50,921
|
47,738
|
46,144
|
46,286
|
Total Loans
|
$ 1,191,450
|
$ 975,284
|
$ 937,776
|
$ 874,506
|
$ 854,018
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
Balance, Beginning of Period
|
$ 8,765
|
$ 9,241
|
$ 9,177
|
$ 8,183
|
$ 8,162
|
Charge-offs - Quarterly
|
(23)
|
(2,845)
|
(217)
|
(344)
|
(378)
|
Recoveries - Quarterly
|
431
|
39
|
34
|
33
|
44
|
Provision for Loan Losses - Quarterly
|
474
|
2,330
|
247
|
1,305
|
355
|
Balance, End of Period
|
$ 9,647
|
$ 8,765
|
$ 9,241
|
$ 9,177
|
$ 8,183
|
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)
|
0.81%
|
0.90%
|
0.99%
|
1.05%
|
0.96%
|
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Total Loans
|
-0.03%
|
0.29%
|
0.02%
|
0.04%
|
0.04%
|
Nonperforming Assets
|
Nonperforming Loans
|
Nonaccrual Loans
|
$ 15,030
|
$ 12,535
|
$ 13,269
|
$ 11,105
|
$ 12,493
|
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More
|
114
|
132
|
194
|
55
|
53
|
Total Nonperforming Loans
|
15,144
|
12,667
|
13,463
|
11,160
|
12,546
|
Other Nonperforming Assets
|
Other Real Estate Owned
|
1,282
|
227
|
267
|
1,227
|
1,402
|
Other Nonperforming Assets
|
13
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total Other Nonperforming Assets
|
1,295
|
227
|
267
|
1,227
|
1,402
|
Total Nonperforming Assets
|
$ 16,439
|
$ 12,894
|
$ 13,730
|
$ 12,387
|
$ 13,948
|
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans
|
1.27%
|
1.30%
|
1.44%
|
1.28%
|
1.47%
|
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
|
1.04%
|
0.98%
|
1.13%
|
1.06%
|
1.20%
|
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|
Selected Financial Information
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Per Share Data
|
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|
$ 0.30
|
$ (0.09)
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.30
|
$ 0.29
|
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
0.29
|
(0.08)
|
0.23
|
0.28
|
0.27
|
Dividends Per Common Share
|
0.06
|
0.06
|
0.06
|
0.06
|
0.05
|
Book Value Per Common Share
|
17.52
|
17.58
|
17.32
|
17.14
|
16.76
|
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
|
13.90
|
16.72
|
16.03
|
15.85
|
15.46
|
Stock Information
|
Average Common Shares Outstanding
|
10,232,933
|
9,828,645
|
6,932,570
|
6,932,570
|
6,914,716
|
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
|
10,578,755
|
10,174,467
|
7,315,352
|
7,204,472
|
7,186,617
|
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding
|
10,271,931
|
10,232,495
|
6,932,570
|
6,932,570
|
6,932,570
|
Annualized Performance Ratios
|
Return on Average Assets
|
0.77%
|
-0.26%
|
0.57%
|
0.70%
|
0.70%
|
Return on Average Equity
|
6.94%
|
-1.89%
|
5.61%
|
6.96%
|
6.91%
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.97%
|
3.87%
|
3.82%
|
4.34%
|
4.04%
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
73.57%
|
74.32%
|
78.46%
|
68.58%
|
73.89%
|
Other Operating Expenses
|
Salaries and Employee Benefits
|
$ 6,704
|
$ 5,542
|
$ 5,559
|
$ 5,397
|
$ 4,984
|
Occupancy and Bank Premises
|
857
|
810
|
617
|
626
|
621
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
422
|
338
|
351
|
378
|
390
|
Data Processing
|
410
|
392
|
385
|
381
|
379
|
FDIC Assessment Fees
|
393
|
235
|
202
|
189
|
177
|
Legal and Other Professional Fees
|
402
|
217
|
358
|
300
|
284
|
Advertising and Promotions
|
229
|
259
|
271
|
333
|
330
|
Utilities and Communications
|
272
|
248
|
242
|
258
|
233
|
Ad Valorem Shares Tax
|
322
|
309
|
165
|
165
|
165
|
Directors' Fees
|
159
|
83
|
76
|
80
|
161
|
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-downs
|
2
|
7
|
4
|
16
|
23
|
Other
|
1,772
|
1,268
|
984
|
991
|
1,019
|
Total Other Expenses
|
$ 11,944
|
$ 9,708
|
$ 9,214
|
$ 9,114
|
$ 8,766
|
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
March 31, 2017
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
Outstanding
Balance
|
Interest Earned /
Interest Paid
|
Average
Yield / Rate
|
Average
Outstanding
Balance
|
Interest Earned /
Interest Paid
|
Average
Yield / Rate
|
Average
Outstanding
Balance
|
Interest Earned /
Interest Paid
|
Average
Yield / Rate
|
Assets
|
Interest-Earning Assets
|
Total Loans
|
$ 1,178,146
|
$ 15,676
|
5.32%
|
$ 961,627
|
$ 12,544
|
5.22%
|
$ 833,831
|
$ 11,141
|
5.34%
|
Securities Available for Sale
|
245,098
|
1,423
|
2.32%
|
187,565
|
957
|
2.04%
|
201,986
|
947
|
1.88%
|
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks
|
37,634
|
127
|
1.35%
|
48,223
|
171
|
1.42%
|
9,344
|
17
|
0.73%
|
Total Interest-Earning Assets
|
1,460,878
|
17,226
|
4.72%
|
1,197,415
|
13,672
|
4.57%
|
1,045,161
|
12,105
|
4.63%
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
(8,965)
|
(9,455)
|
(8,201)
|
Noninterest-Earning Assets
|
162,837
|
115,215
|
99,180
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,614,750
|
$ 17,226
|
$ 1,303,175
|
$ 13,672
|
$ 1,136,140
|
$ 12,105
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
$ 1,026,014
|
$ 2,298
|
0.90%
|
$ 761,671
|
$ 1,814
|
0.95%
|
$ 711,129
|
$ 1,348
|
0.76%
|
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB")
|
75,108
|
373
|
1.99%
|
66,249
|
229
|
1.38%
|
63,601
|
156
|
0.98%
|
Other Borrowings
|
21,729
|
55
|
1.01%
|
6,323
|
40
|
2.53%
|
7,095
|
41
|
2.31%
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
1,122,851
|
2,726
|
0.97%
|
834,243
|
2,083
|
1.00%
|
781,825
|
1,545
|
0.79%
|
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities
|
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|
307,424
|
279,511
|
233,382
|
Other Liabilities
|
5,377
|
6,516
|
6,533
|
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities
|
312,801
|
286,027
|
239,915
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
179,098
|
182,905
|
114,400
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 1,614,750
|
$ 1,303,175
|
$ 1,136,140
|
Net Interest Rate Spread
|
3.75%
|
3.57%
|
3.84%
|
Net Interest Income
|
$ 14,500
|
$ 11,589
|
$ 10,560
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.97%
|
3.87%
|
4.04%
|
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|
Non-GAAP Measures
|
(Unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Tangible Common Equity
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 179,994
|
$ 179,935
|
$ 120,059
|
$ 118,813
|
$ 116,201
|
Adjustments:
|
Goodwill
|
(32,816)
|
(6,824)
|
(6,824)
|
(6,824)
|
(6,824)
|
Core Deposit and Other Intangibles
|
(4,366)
|
(2,003)
|
(2,072)
|
(2,141)
|
(2,210)
|
Total Tangible Common Equity
|
$ 142,812
|
$ 171,108
|
$ 111,163
|
$ 109,848
|
$ 107,167
|
Tangible Assets
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,587,713
|
$ 1,321,256
|
$ 1,213,831
|
$ 1,169,086
|
$ 1,158,261
|
Adjustments:
|
Goodwill
|
(32,816)
|
(6,824)
|
(6,824)
|
(6,824)
|
(6,824)
|
Core Deposit and Other Intangibles
|
(4,366)
|
(2,003)
|
(2,072)
|
(2,141)
|
(2,210)
|
Total Tangible Assets
|
$ 1,550,531
|
$ 1,312,429
|
$ 1,204,935
|
$ 1,160,121
|
$ 1,149,227
|
Common Shares Outstanding
|
10,271,931
|
10,232,495
|
6,932,570
|
6,932,570
|
6,932,570
|
Book Value Per Common Share
|
$ 17.52
|
$ 17.58
|
$ 17.32
|
$ 17.14
|
$ 16.76
|
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
|
$ 13.90
|
$ 16.72
|
$ 16.03
|
$ 15.85
|
$ 15.46
|
Common Equity to Total Assets
|
11.3%
|
13.6%
|
9.9%
|
10.2%
|
10.0%
|
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|
9.2%
|
13.0%
|
9.2%
|
9.5%
|
9.3%
|
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|
Non-GAAP Measures
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
Core Net Income
|
Net Income
|
$ 3,108
|
$ (862)
|
$ 1,976
|
Adjustments:
|
Sale of Participation Interest in Impaired Credit (net of tax)
|
-
|
-
|
(756)
|
Acquisition-related Expenses (net of tax)
|
457
|
-
|
-
|
Core Net Income
|
$ 3,565
|
$ (862)
|
$ 1,220
|
Core Earnings Per Share - Basic
|
$ 0.35
|
$ (0.09)
|
$ 0.18
|
Core Earnings Per Share - Diluted
|
$ 0.34
|
$ (0.08)
|
$ 0.17
|
Core Return on Average Assets
|
0.88%
|
-0.26%
|
0.43%
|
Core Return on Average Equity
|
7.96%
|
-1.89%
|
4.27%
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-first-bancshares-inc-announces-financial-results-for-q1-2018-300637786.html
SOURCE Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Share this article