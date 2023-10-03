Business for Good Named in Fast Company's Third Annual List of Brands That Matter

Celebrated for their Commitment to Closing the Wealth Gap in America

Annual List Honors Companies and Nonprofits that have Built Cultural Relevance and Impact Through Compelling Branding and Efforts That Naturally Extend Their Presence in Communities.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business for Good, an organization focused on combining financial investment with the social impact of philanthropy, announced today that they have been named to Fast Company's third annual Brands that Matter list. The list recognizes brands that demonstrate their purpose and are making a positive impact on the world, and Business for Good was distinguished as one of just four companies in the "On the Rise" category, which honors businesses that have been in operation for less than four years.

"We are thrilled with the local and national recognition we've received for our work in just over two years," said Co-Founder, Ed Mitzen. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are grateful for the honor and are committed to showing that real change happens at a local level."

It's no secret that structural racism in the U.S. has created advantages for some and disadvantages for others, fueling disparities in foundational areas of society. Though efforts to address inequity are gaining traction, many of these gaps go unseen. Several years ago, Business for Good launched a program in Albany/New York Capital Region - providing high potential entrepreneurs and organizations with the funding, connections, mentoring, and other contributions including marketing, accounting, HR, etc. that they need. The organization created an ecosystem where all businesses that Business for Good supports thereby help each other. A sampling of the businesses include Allie B's Cozy Kitchen, Blooms By Marie and Wallace Turner Law, to name a few.

"Fast Company's recognition is proof that we are onto something," added Chief Marketing Officer, Connie Frances Avila. "Our work in the community is making a real difference and we hope that our work will become a model for cities across the U.S."

Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the list. The final list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, recognizes 165 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 165 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

With values rooted in equity, access, opportunity, and prosperity, Business for Good (BFG) is advancing the model of traditional venture philanthropy in the Greater Capital Region of New York and beyond. Formed in 2020, BFG seeks to give back to move forward. Its efforts have been recognized on a national level, including being named to Fast Company's 2023 list of Brands That Matter, an honor reserved for organizations and brands that have built cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into communities. BFG was also awarded Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Honorable Mention in 2022, which recognizes pioneering teams that are playing an important role in the betterment of the world through intentional philanthropy. Comprised of a mission focused team, BFG believes no challenge is insurmountable through hard and thoughtful work. With a goal to provide businesses and organizations with sustained support, BFG invests in people for the long term and in every way. Business for Good: building better businesses, stronger communities, and a more equitable world. To learn more, visit www.bfg.org.

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com

