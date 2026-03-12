Business Formation Trends (2026): Registered Agents Inc Releases Monthly Formation Report via Better Business Advice

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered Agents Inc has released its February Business Formation Report via Better Business Advice, offering one of the earliest snapshots of entrepreneurial activity across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The latest data shows 527,206 new businesses were created in February across the U.S., on top of the 545,613 created in January. Together, that's more than 1.1 million new formations in the first two months of 2026, up almost 10% from the same two months of 2025.

The figures also suggest that early 2026 is continuing the steady momentum seen throughout last year. January 2026 marks the highest monthly total since early 2023, suggesting this year may be poised to outperform 2025, which was already a breakout year for small businesses.

Early 2026 Momentum Reflects Broad-Based Growth

According to the report, 45 out of 51 jurisdictions recorded increases in business formations from December to January. Several states posted particularly strong month over month gains. North Carolina rose 55 percent, West Virginia climbed 53 percent, and Kentucky increased 48 percent.

Year over year comparisons also reveal strength in certain regions. February 2026 marked a new record for the state of Florida - 69,531 new business formations in one month. Florida also saw more formations than any other state in the U.S. in 2025, with more than 698,000 total businesses formed. This widespread growth indicates that entrepreneurial activity remains resilient despite ongoing economic shifts. The data aligns with a broader pattern observed in 2025, where tightening job markets coincided with elevated levels of business formation. When employment conditions become more competitive, more individuals often explore business ownership, contributing to an uptick in new entity filings.

Entrepreneur Confidence Remains High

Beyond formation counts, the report includes sentiment data gathered from new business owners. More than two thirds of respondents reported feeling "very optimistic" about their business prospects over the next 12 months.

Because the report captures entrepreneurs at the paperwork stage of launching a company, it offers an early indicator of economic confidence. Each time a new legal entity is formed at the state level, it reflects a decision to pursue business ownership. That decision often precedes other economic milestones such as hiring employees or applying for federal tax identification numbers.

Methodology and Scope

Registered Agents Inc files more business formations than any other provider in the United States. Its internal systems track monthly filings across every state and Washington, D.C., drawing data directly from Secretaries of State and equivalent agencies. Formation figures are cross referenced against U.S. Census Bureau data to ensure accuracy and consistency.

Unlike the U.S. Census Bureau's Business Formation Statistics, which primarily track businesses that apply for Employer Identification Numbers and later pay payroll taxes, the Registered Agents Inc report counts every entity formed at the state level. This includes businesses that may never apply for an EIN or hire employees. As a result, the report provides a broader and more immediate view of entrepreneurial activity.

The Business Formation Report is released on the second Tuesday of each month and covers the previous month's filings. By offering a state by state breakdown, the report enables policymakers, journalists, economists, and business owners to monitor regional shifts, assess the potential impact of regulatory changes, and gauge early stage economic confidence.

As 2026 unfolds, January and February data points to continued small business momentum nationwide, with localized variations that may significantly shape the economic landscape in the months ahead.

The full review is available at the Better Business Advice website.

About Registered Agents Inc

Registered Agents Inc (RAI) provides comprehensive solutions for registered agent service and business entity maintenance for more than a million companies nationwide. With years of experience building network infrastructure and utilizing advanced technology to provide real-time document delivery and intuitive design, RAI delivers premium-level service to every client.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com