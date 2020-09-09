Business Gifting with Certified Piedmontese: Give Appreciation Year-Round

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese – a Lincoln, Nebraska – based beef company – is helping businesses plan gifting for employees, clients, and customers.

"2020 has been a difficult year for a lot of businesses and people, Certified Piedmontese wants to help customers give something that shows appreciation, while being a more personal gift," says Joe Finegan, Online Sales Coordinator.

It is never the wrong time of year to plan business gifting. Whether it be for the holidays, customer or employee appreciation, or a business promotion or celebration; Certified Piedmontese has a specialty selection of our all natural, premium beef that you can send as the highest quality gift.

Certified Piedmontese has a variety of gift boxes that range from $50-$200, as well as a custom option. Check out Piedmontese.com for more information.

In a year that has been far from normal-especially in business-with working from home, and less interaction and travel, it has never been more important to connect. Since you cannot always connect in person, why not help your employees and clients connect with their families while having your gift be at the forefront.

By giving the gift of quality Certified Piedmontese beef, you are showing your appreciation and showing recipients' importance to your business. It also gives them a sense of normal even in these difficult times. Memories made at home around the table give time to step back and forget the world for a second. That is the best gift you can give year-round, a gift that really means something. Certified Piedmontese is here to help you accomplish that.

About Certified Piedmontese

Certified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that does not sacrifice flavor or tenderness. With fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it is an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet.

Our Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling. All Certified Piedmontese beef is verified all-natural and raised without hormones, antibiotics, or steroids. This ensures healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers. Learn more at Piedmontese.com .

Contact Certified Piedmontese

http://www.Piedmontese.com

[email protected]

(800) 414-3487

SOURCE Certified Piedmontese Beef

Related Links

http://www.Piedmontese.com

