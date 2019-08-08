Business Growth Prompts Greenspring Advisors Relocation To Towson Commons

TOWSON, Md., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Advisors, LLC has relocated its headquarters to accommodate the firm's rising headcount number due to accelerating growth rates.

Effective Monday, August 5, 2019, Greenspring's new address is 1 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Suite 500, Towson, MD 21204.

Formerly located on Fairmount Ave. in Towson, Greenspring's new offices are located in Towson Commons, a mixed-use development property in the retail corridor of Towson, MD. Their move marks the latest, and one of the earliest, local firms to capture some of the nearly 230,000 SF of custom renovated commercial office space.

"We've simply outgrown our current home," stated Partner & Managing Director, Pat Collins. "Due to active business growth and the strategic direction of the firm, we decided it was the right time to redesign a work space that would not only promote better productivity, functionality, and collaboration for our team; but a better experience for clients when they visit us in person."

Founded in 2004, Greenspring Advisors is a fee-only investment advisory firm specializing in corporate retirement and private wealth management solutions. To learn more, visit www.greenspringadvisors.com.

Greenspring Advisors, established in 2004, is one of the top five largest registered investment advisory firms in Maryland, and was built on the fiduciary principle that the client comes first. Greenspring is an independent, fee-only firm that specializes in providing investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, foundations, and endowments; and comprehensive wealth management services to private investors. The firm is headquartered in Towson, MD with a second location in Paramus, NJ.

SOURCE Greenspring Advisors, LLC

