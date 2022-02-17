Business Growth Prompts SEO & Biz Hub Relocation To The Roswell Community

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEO & Biz Hub has emerged as one of the key companies that have been specializing in a wide array of Digital Marketing SEO-related services for many years. The company started almost a decade ago under the able leadership of Patricia L. Johnson, who is African American and is internationally known for her superb marketing skills. The initial aim was to help small businesses and startups gain the right visibility and put forth the right online image. However, over time, the business managed to enjoy a stronger and firm foothold, which allowed them to extend their services to larger firms.

One of the key spokesmen for the company was quoted as saying, "We are pleased with how far we have come, but we are not looking to get complacent. We want our services to truly help businesses break the online bubble and stay afloat and thrive well. This is why we take every project very seriously and our marketing and reputation management services have been on point."

The company recently partnered with Design Hub 360 , a company that specializes in custom apparel printing, which is another reason for the relocation. Design Hub 360 Custom T-Shirts & Apparel is also located in the Roswell, Georgia Community. "So, even firms that are looking to have custom tees or designer apparel created for their employees or special occasions, will be able to benefit from our association. We want to help small and medium-sized businesses grow to their fullest extent." Johnson stated.

The company prides itself on the kind of research it does and the efforts it put forth for the sake of helping businesses get more sales on their websites, designing websites and carrying out ad campaigns for clients. And that effort recently paid off. Top SEO's, a popular website that reports on Digital Marketing Companies, recently featured SEO & Biz Hub on their website as one of the Best PPC Companies in Georgia. Biz Hub is excited to start doing business in an all-new neighborhood and looks forward to having several new clients on board.

SEO & Biz Hub new address is 760 Old Roswell Rd, STE 242, Roswell, GA 30076

About SEO & Biz Hub

SEO & Biz Hub, a Digital Marketing Company, specializing in search engine optimization (SEO), website design, Obituary Websites and Reputation Management Services, that targets small and medium-sized businesses. The company helps struggling online businesses and startups that depend on online marketing to generate sales, leads, and new customers.

The company was founded by Pat L. Johnson, the CEO whose earlier experience was doing digital media campaigns for artists and small businesses.

SEO & Biz Hub been providing marketing strategies for companies in Atlanta and The Metro Area, as well as clients nationwide, for many years.

