Business Growth Summit Welcomes Ken Jeong as Keynote Speaker

Ken Jeong is best known for his starring role in box-office record-setter "The Hangover," but Jeong didn't begin his professional life in acting or comedy. Jeong started in medicine — earning his medical degree at the University of North Carolina and completing his Internal Medicine residency in New Orleans while developing his comedy before being discovered in 1995. Jeong's keynote will highlight what motivated his career change, and what the healthcare and entertainment industries can learn from each other when it comes to attracting business.

The Business Growth Summit full speaker lineup brings together a full slate of experts at attracting & building new customer bases. Speakers include:

Lindsey Stirling , award-winning violinist & YouTube star with nearly 13 million subscribers

, award-winning violinist & YouTube star with nearly 13 million subscribers Roy Banks , Weave CEO & digital payments pioneer

, Weave CEO & digital payments pioneer Steve Sonnenberg , Awardco CEO & employee recognition guru

, Awardco CEO & employee recognition guru Steve Dale , Certified Animal Behavior Specialist & trusted voice in the world of pet health

, Certified Animal Behavior Specialist & trusted voice in the world of pet health Kirk Behrendt , dental practice management coach

, dental practice management coach Brian Gallagher , physical therapy practice innovations expert

, physical therapy practice innovations expert Jay Shorr , founder and partner of Shorr Solutions, a national award-winning medical practice consulting firm

, founder and partner of Shorr Solutions, a national award-winning medical practice consulting firm Kelly Cronin , veterinary operations expert

The two-hour event will take place live on May 19 and is free for all attendees. Recordings will be made available on demand to registered attendees after the event. To register and learn more about event topics, visit businessgrowthsummit.com .

