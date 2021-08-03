Business Icon John Pepper and Browns GM Andrew Berry Join Alliance for Decision Education Board

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Decision Education, the national non-profit spearheading a movement for decision-making skills to be taught in schools, today announced the addition of two high-profile leaders, to its Board, expanding the organization's already impressive list of supporters, advisors, and partners.

John E. Pepper, retired President, CEO and Chairman of the Procter & Gamble Company, former Chairman of the Board of the Walt Disney Company, and former Yale University Vice President of Finance and Administration, will serve as Honorary Board Member.

"Business leaders have been applying good decision-making skills for decades with proven results. It's our obligation to share these skills with students as we know that the ability to make better decisions will positively impact them both in the classroom and out, and throughout the rest of their lives," Pepper said. "These skills will make them better parents, employees, community members and leaders."

Andrew Berry, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager for the Cleveland Browns professional football team, formerly of the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles, and cum laude graduate of Harvard University, will join as a full member of the Alliance Board.

"Today's students face more, and more varied, challenges than ever before. It is our responsibility to teach them the skills that will enable them to make their own, good decisions and to be successful in the long term, regardless of their background, what they hope to accomplish or what tomorrow may look like," Berry said.

Pepper and Berry join a list of global experts and leaders lending their names and expertise to elevate the growing call to have schools across the country teach Decision Education - which builds skills rooted in science and proven to enable improved decision-making.

"Our aim is to have Decision Education taught in schools and be available to a broad range of students by 2030," said Alliance Executive Director Joseph E. Sweeney, Ed.D. "The support of powerful community, industry, and thought leaders will help us raise awareness of how Decision Education can shape lives and the incredible need our students have for these skills.

"Having John Pepper and Andrew Berry, both leaders of tremendous integrity, experience, and passion, join our effort speaks to both the critical importance and growing need for Decision Education to be shared with our students."

Pepper, has long been a vocal and impactful force in several organizations aimed at helping children, including co-launching the Cincinnati Youth Collaborative, a long-running and successful mentorship program in his hometown; serving as founding supporter of Every Child Succeeds, providing low-income pregnant women and new mothers with in-home visits; and co-chairing the ReadyNation's CEO Task Force on Early Childhood.

Berry, whose appointment at the age of 32 made him the youngest General Manager in the history of the National Football League, infuses analytics, strategy, and the importance of decision-making throughout the Browns organization and is personally committed to advancing education to improve society. In June 2020, Berry started the #BeTheSolution campaign, focusing on education as he encouraged staff, fans, players, and the media to implement actions aimed at ending social and racial injustice.

The Alliance is also supported by: Nobel Laureate Daniel Kahneman; World Chess Champion, author, and expert on strategy and decision-making, Garry Kasparov; Professor of psychology at Stanford and Columbia and leader in driving breakthroughs on cognitive psychology, Barbara Tversky; global financial strategist, Columbia Business School professor, author, and expert at predictive analyses, Michael Mauboussin; founder of Decision Research, former head of Society of Risk Analysis, and psychology professor Paul Slovic; Yale Professor of Child Psychiatry, Psychology and Pediatrics, repeatedly named "Best Doctor in America," Jim Leckman, M.D.; award-winning psychology professor at the University of Pennsylvania, University of CA, Berkeley, and the Ohio State University, Barbara Mellers; leading financial advisor, investor, author, and host of the acclaimed Capital Allocators podcast, Ted Seides; professor, author, and probability expert focused on psychology, poli-sci, and organization behavior, Phil Tetlock; among others.

The Alliance was founded in 2014 by best-selling author, decision strategist, coach, speaker, and World Poker Champion, Annie Duke and international financial strategist Eric Brooks, who co-founded the Susquehanna International Group, LLP, on decision science principles.

The Alliance initially focused on curriculum development, creating award-winning and widely acclaimed programs that continue to be downloaded by thousands of teachers every year. Adoption of that curriculum showed clear and positive impact. When just one aspect of Decision Education was taught in a local Philadelphia school, teachers saw their students perform 10% better in Math and 13% better in English than students in other classes.

Today, the Alliance is accelerating its efforts, aiming to reach millions of students by raising awareness of the benefits of Decision Education and driving increased demand for its implementation in schools.

About the Alliance

The Alliance for Decision Education is a national non-profit leading the growing national call to have Decision Education taught in schools across the country by 2030. Founded in 2014 and backed by some of the world's leading experts in decision science and education, the Alliance fosters the understanding that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society. The Alliance is working with educators, academic and business leaders, parents, and community members to raise awareness that today's students need to learn the life-long skills of how to make decisions that will improve their work in the classroom and their lives beyond. Learn more and support the Alliance efforts at: alliancefordecisioneducation.org

