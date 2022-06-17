Business Information Market: North America to Occupy 41% Market Share | BFSI Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Jun 17, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The business information market size is expected to grow by USD 43.6 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.35% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for business information market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Adapting enterprise business strategies to changing customer preferences will facilitate the business information market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The market research report segments the business information market by End User (BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The business information market share growth in the BFSI segment will be significant for revenue generation. In the BFSI sector, the information provided to businesses is of various types such as credit risk reports, credit scores of individuals, compliance solutions, collaboration, audit management, corporate performance management and firm management, historical market reports, and forecast reports of specific industries for trading purposes. Business information providers help organizations in lending responsibly and protecting themselves as well as their customers from this risk.
- Adapting enterprise business strategies to changing customer preferences is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global business information market. Companies across industries are operating under a dynamic business environment and need to be aware of changing customer behaviors, preferences, and demographics. This helps enterprises to stay competitive, fast-track their product development processes, and ensure a continuous flow of revenue from those products and services. Hence, it is imperative that companies identify their customers' requirements, purchasing behavior, and lifestyles to devise their business and promotional strategies accordingly.
- Business information service providers aid an organization with proper analysis of their target audience's behavior, triggers, the current trend of marketing, and insights into how the organization can modify its product, service, marketing, and promotional tools to reach its consumers tactfully. They also analyze the competitor's products, branding, and marketing strategies to present the client with appropriate strategies to sustain and boost their market share and company revenue. Such factors will increase the demand for the market in focus during the forecast period.
Business Information Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 43.6 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.07
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bloomberg LP, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Equifax Inc., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., Experian Plc, KPMG International Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, RELX Plc, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Data processing and outsourced services
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Healthcare and life sciences - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Healthcare and life sciences - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Healthcare and life sciences - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 28: Customer landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Bloomberg LP
- Exhibit 49: Bloomberg LP - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Bloomberg LP - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Bloomberg LP - Key News
- Exhibit 52: Bloomberg LP - Key offerings
- 10.4 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 53: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Key News
- Exhibit 56: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Equifax Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Equifax Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Equifax Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Equifax Inc. - Key News
- Exhibit 61: Equifax Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Equifax Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
- Exhibit 63: Ernst & Young Global Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Ernst & Young Global Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Ernst & Young Global Ltd. - Key News
- Exhibit 66: Ernst & Young Global Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Ernst & Young Global Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Experian Plc
- Exhibit 68: Experian Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Experian Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Experian Plc - Key News
- Exhibit 71: Experian Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Experian Plc - Segment focus
- 10.8 KPMG International Ltd.
- Exhibit 73: KPMG International Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: KPMG International Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: KPMG International Ltd. - Key News
- Exhibit 76: KPMG International Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: KPMG International Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
- Exhibit 78: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - Overview
- Exhibit 79: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - Key News
- Exhibit 81: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - Segment focus
- 10.10 RELX Plc
- Exhibit 83: RELX Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 84: RELX Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: RELX Plc - Key News
- Exhibit 86: RELX Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: RELX Plc - Segment focus
- 10.11 Thomson Reuters Corp.
- Exhibit 88: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Key News
- Exhibit 91: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Wolters Kluwer NV
- Exhibit 93: Wolters Kluwer NV - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Wolters Kluwer NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Wolters Kluwer NV - Key News
- Exhibit 96: Wolters Kluwer NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Wolters Kluwer NV - Segment focus
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 99: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 101: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
