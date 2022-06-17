Business Information Market: North America to Occupy 41% Market Share | BFSI Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Business Information Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the business information market by End User (BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The business information market share growth in the BFSI segment will be significant for revenue generation. In the BFSI sector, the information provided to businesses is of various types such as credit risk reports, credit scores of individuals, compliance solutions, collaboration, audit management, corporate performance management and firm management, historical market reports, and forecast reports of specific industries for trading purposes. Business information providers help organizations in lending responsibly and protecting themselves as well as their customers from this risk.

Business Information Market: Drivers

Adapting enterprise business strategies to changing customer preferences is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global business information market. Companies across industries are operating under a dynamic business environment and need to be aware of changing customer behaviors, preferences, and demographics. This helps enterprises to stay competitive, fast-track their product development processes, and ensure a continuous flow of revenue from those products and services. Hence, it is imperative that companies identify their customers' requirements, purchasing behavior, and lifestyles to devise their business and promotional strategies accordingly.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Business Information Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Business Information Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 43.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.07 Performing market contribution North America at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bloomberg LP, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Equifax Inc., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., Experian Plc, KPMG International Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, RELX Plc, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Data processing and outsourced services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Healthcare and life sciences - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Healthcare and life sciences - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Healthcare and life sciences - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bloomberg LP

Exhibit 49: Bloomberg LP - Overview



Exhibit 50: Bloomberg LP - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Bloomberg LP - Key News



Exhibit 52: Bloomberg LP - Key offerings

10.4 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Key News



Exhibit 56: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Equifax Inc.

Exhibit 58: Equifax Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Equifax Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Equifax Inc. - Key News



Exhibit 61: Equifax Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Equifax Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Ernst & Young Global Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Ernst & Young Global Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Ernst & Young Global Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Ernst & Young Global Ltd. - Key News



Exhibit 66: Ernst & Young Global Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Ernst & Young Global Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Experian Plc

Exhibit 68: Experian Plc - Overview



Exhibit 69: Experian Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Experian Plc - Key News



Exhibit 71: Experian Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Experian Plc - Segment focus

10.8 KPMG International Ltd.

Exhibit 73: KPMG International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: KPMG International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: KPMG International Ltd. - Key News



Exhibit 76: KPMG International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: KPMG International Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Exhibit 78: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - Overview



Exhibit 79: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - Business segments



Exhibit 80: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - Key News



Exhibit 81: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - Segment focus

10.10 RELX Plc

Exhibit 83: RELX Plc - Overview



Exhibit 84: RELX Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 85: RELX Plc - Key News



Exhibit 86: RELX Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: RELX Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Thomson Reuters Corp.

Exhibit 88: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Key News



Exhibit 91: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Wolters Kluwer NV

Exhibit 93: Wolters Kluwer NV - Overview



Exhibit 94: Wolters Kluwer NV - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Wolters Kluwer NV - Key News



Exhibit 96: Wolters Kluwer NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Wolters Kluwer NV - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 99: Research Methodology



Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 101: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations

