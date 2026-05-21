Business Integra Achieves CMMC Level 2 to Accelerate Secure AI and Legacy Modernization Across the Federal Enterprise

News provided byBusiness Integra Inc
May 21, 2026, 11:30 ET
Certification validates Business Integra's ability to securely deliver AI-native modernization, cybersecurity, and mission-critical digital transformation initiatives across regulated federal environments
BETHESDA, Md., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Integra, a leading AI-native digital transformation and cybersecurity company, today announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 following an independent third-party assessment.
Established by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the CMMC framework strengthens cybersecurity resilience across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and ensures protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) across the federal supply chain.
The certification validates Business Integra's ability to securely manage sensitive federal information while supporting AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise modernization initiatives for federal civilian, defense, and national security organizations. CMMC Level 2 compliance confirms implementation of all 110 security controls aligned with NIST SP 800-171 Rev. 2.
As agencies accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence, automation, and cloud-native platforms, cybersecurity has become central to modernization success. Business Integra's certification reinforces its ability to deliver secure, compliant, and resilient AI-enabled modernization solutions within highly regulated environments.
The company's AI-native modernization initiatives leverage accelerator-based approaches to reduce legacy modernization timelines while maintaining governance, compliance, and security alignment throughout the software lifecycle. Its capabilities support transformation of mission-critical legacy systems into secure, cloud-enabled platforms with integrated DevSecOps, automation, and Zero Trust principles.
"Federal modernization today requires more than innovation alone. It requires security, trust, governance, and operational resilience built into every layer of AI transformation," said Prathiba Ramadoss. "Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification reinforces our commitment to helping agencies modernize legacy environments securely while accelerating adoption of AI-native platforms and intelligent automation."
The certification further strengthens Business Integra's capabilities in:
- AI-native modernization and intelligent automation
- Mission-critical federal IT and defense support services
- Secure cloud transformation and enterprise platforms
- Cybersecurity, Zero Trust, and compliance initiatives
- DevSecOps-enabled modernization and secure software delivery
How this benefits our clients:
- Validated Cybersecurity Posture
- Reduced Supply Chain Risk
- Secure AI Modernization
- Continuous Compliance and Operational Readiness
About Business Integra
Business Integra Inc. is a global technology and digital transformation company delivering AI-native modernization, cybersecurity, cloud, enterprise IT, workforce transformation, advanced analytics, and mission support solutions to federal and commercial clients.
The company specializes in secure modernization of mission-critical systems through artificial intelligence, automation, cybersecurity, and cloud-enabled digital transformation strategies designed for highly regulated environments.
For more information, visit Business Integra or follow us on LinkedIn.
SOURCE Business Integra Inc
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