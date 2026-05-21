Business Integra Achieves CMMC Level 2 to Accelerate Secure AI and Legacy Modernization Across the Federal Enterprise

Certification validates Business Integra's ability to securely deliver AI-native modernization, cybersecurity, and mission-critical digital transformation initiatives across regulated federal environments

BETHESDA, Md., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Integra, a leading AI-native digital transformation and cybersecurity company, today announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 following an independent third-party assessment.

Established by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the CMMC framework strengthens cybersecurity resilience across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and ensures protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) across the federal supply chain.

CMMC L2 certification validates BI's secure management of sensitive federal data and mission-critical transformation. Post this Business Integra, Inc. is now CMMC L2 certified.

The certification validates Business Integra's ability to securely manage sensitive federal information while supporting AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise modernization initiatives for federal civilian, defense, and national security organizations. CMMC Level 2 compliance confirms implementation of all 110 security controls aligned with NIST SP 800-171 Rev. 2.

As agencies accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence, automation, and cloud-native platforms, cybersecurity has become central to modernization success. Business Integra's certification reinforces its ability to deliver secure, compliant, and resilient AI-enabled modernization solutions within highly regulated environments.

The company's AI-native modernization initiatives leverage accelerator-based approaches to reduce legacy modernization timelines while maintaining governance, compliance, and security alignment throughout the software lifecycle. Its capabilities support transformation of mission-critical legacy systems into secure, cloud-enabled platforms with integrated DevSecOps, automation, and Zero Trust principles.

"Federal modernization today requires more than innovation alone. It requires security, trust, governance, and operational resilience built into every layer of AI transformation," said Prathiba Ramadoss. "Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification reinforces our commitment to helping agencies modernize legacy environments securely while accelerating adoption of AI-native platforms and intelligent automation."

The certification further strengthens Business Integra's capabilities in:

AI-native modernization and intelligent automation

Mission-critical federal IT and defense support services

Secure cloud transformation and enterprise platforms

Cybersecurity, Zero Trust, and compliance initiatives

DevSecOps-enabled modernization and secure software delivery

How this benefits our clients:

Validated Cybersecurity Posture

Reduced Supply Chain Risk

Secure AI Modernization

Continuous Compliance and Operational Readiness

About Business Integra

Business Integra Inc. is a global technology and digital transformation company delivering AI-native modernization, cybersecurity, cloud, enterprise IT, workforce transformation, advanced analytics, and mission support solutions to federal and commercial clients.

The company specializes in secure modernization of mission-critical systems through artificial intelligence, automation, cybersecurity, and cloud-enabled digital transformation strategies designed for highly regulated environments.

For more information, visit Business Integra or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Business Integra Inc