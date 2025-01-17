Business Integrity Services achieves ISO Certification for Quality and Information Security Excellence

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Integrity Services (BIS), a trusted leader in operational and business process solutions, proudly announces its achievement of ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certifications. These globally recognized standards reflect BIS's dedication to delivering exceptional quality management and ensuring the highest levels of information security for its clients.

ISO 9001:2015 focuses on quality management systems, emphasizing a client- centered approach, consistent service delivery, and continuous improvement. ISO 27001:2022 highlights BIS's commitment to implementing a robust framework for managing and protecting sensitive information. Together, these certifications underscore BIS's mission to drive operational excellence and instill confidence among its clients.

"Achieving ISO certification is a testament to our relentless commitment to quality, security, and operational excellence. At BIS, we continuously strive to exceed global standards, ensuring our clients receive the highest level of service and trust," said Phil Burk, Chief Operating Officer, Business Integrity Services.

This milestone reinforces BIS's position as a trusted partner in the industry and aligns with the company's mission to drive operational excellence for its clients worldwide.

About Business Integrity Services (BIS):

Business Integrity Services specializes in providing comprehensive solutions for Revenue Cycle Management, Patient Scheduling, Medical Records Management, Medical Coding, Credentialing, Business Analytics, IT Support, and many other supporting services. With a focus on quality and innovation, BIS empowers businesses to achieve their goals efficiently and securely.

For more information, visit www.businessintegrityservices.com or contact our corporate office at 1 (800) 592-6079.

