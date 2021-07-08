Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market Analysis in Application Software Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software LLC, and TIBCO Software Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising need to improve business efficiency will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market is segmented as below:

End-user

BFSI



Healthcare



ICT



Government



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44619

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software LLC, and TIBCO Software Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market size

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market trends

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market industry analysis

The increasing use of smart connected devices is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, rising data privacy and security concerns may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Analytics Market - Global analytics market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others), solution (services and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Market - Global advanced and predictive analytics tools market is segmented by deployment (cloud and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Hitachi Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

MicroStrategy Inc.

Oracle Corp.

QlikTech international AB

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software LLC

TIBCO Software Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/business-intelligence-and-analytics-platforms-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/business-intelligence-(bi)-and-analytics-platforms-market

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

