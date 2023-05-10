Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market size is set to grow by USD 17.99 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 34% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.99 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%, however, the growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. This is an important market for BI and analytics platforms. It is primarily due to its early adoption of advanced technology. In addition, the region is one of the world's leading data producers and consumers. The large amount of data generated in North America drives the growth of the advanced analytics market. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Business Intelligence (BI) And Analytics Platforms Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, ICT, government, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Complete digitization of core business processes, adoption of customer-centric business models, and generation of a significant amount of content across the sector can be attributed to the significant growth of the global BI and analytics platforms market by the BFSI sector. For instance, SAS has developed insurance analytics software that prevents fraud in the event of a claim. Hence, such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Business Intelligence (BI) And Analytics Platforms Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the major driving factors for the growth in the BI and analytics platforms market is the rising need to improve business efficiency.

The growing number of connected devices across all industries generates an enormous amount of data. Businesses realized that data can be used to optimize costs, provide better service, and increase sale, which results in business models around the world are moving from experience and perception driven to data-driven.

Thus, companies are introducing automation and flexible production techniques in manufacturing to improve productivity.

Hence, such factors drive the growth of the BI and analytics platforms market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The movement of Big Data to the cloud is an emerging trend in the BI and analytics platforms market.

The three main factors that drive the big data growth in the cloud are data explosion, cloud growth, and business analytics.

Cloud platforms are highly adaptable, which makes them a more flexible platform for deploying different types of analytics tools.

Cloud connectivity options enable access to analytics and facilitate data and application sharing and for a seamless transition from big data to the cloud, companies have developed storage products that allow customers to collect data and send it to cloud storage companies.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The rising data privacy and security concerns will be a major challenge hindering the BI and analytics platforms market during the forecast period.

Business analytics solutions connect large clusters of disparate systems as well as data silos within an organization to extract and use data to provide intelligent insights and predict future trends.

Predictive models have security vulnerabilities due to the factor that they have access to all of your organization's sensitive data.

Any mismanagement may lead to the creation of security loopholes that hackers can exploit to compromise an entire organization, which may eventually lead to a reduction in brand loyalty, expensive lawsuits, and costly insurance claims.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Business Intelligence (BI) And Analytics Platforms Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Business Intelligence (BI) And Analytics Platforms Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Business Intelligence (BI) And Analytics Platforms Market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Business Intelligence (BI) And Analytics Platforms Market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Business Intelligence (BI) And Analytics Platforms Market vendors

Business Intelligence (BI) And Analytics Platforms Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.84 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Argano LLC, Fair Isaac Corp., Global Software LLC, Hitachi Ltd., InetSoft Technology Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Panorama Software Inc., QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., Sisense Ltd., Tableau Software LLC, TARGIT AS, TIBCO Software Inc., and Yellowfin International Pty Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 ICT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on ICT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on ICT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on ICT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on ICT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Fair Isaac Corp.

Exhibit 123: Fair Isaac Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Fair Isaac Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Fair Isaac Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Fair Isaac Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Fair Isaac Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Global Software LLC

Exhibit 128: Global Software LLC - Overview



Exhibit 129: Global Software LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Global Software LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 InetSoft Technology Corp.

Exhibit 136: InetSoft Technology Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: InetSoft Technology Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: InetSoft Technology Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 139: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 142: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 144: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 MicroStrategy Inc.

Exhibit 149: MicroStrategy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: MicroStrategy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: MicroStrategy Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 152: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Palantir Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 157: Palantir Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Palantir Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Palantir Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Palantir Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 QlikTech international AB

Exhibit 161: QlikTech international AB - Overview



Exhibit 162: QlikTech international AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: QlikTech international AB - Key offerings

12.13 SAP SE

Exhibit 164: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 165: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 166: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 167: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.14 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 169: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 172: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Sisense Ltd.

Exhibit 173: Sisense Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Sisense Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Sisense Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Tableau Software LLC

Exhibit 176: Tableau Software LLC - Overview



Exhibit 177: Tableau Software LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: Tableau Software LLC - Key offerings

12.17 TIBCO Software Inc.

Exhibit 179: TIBCO Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 180: TIBCO Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 181: TIBCO Software Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

