Business Intelligence Group Names Connex Product of the Year in Sales and Marketing Technology Awards

According to the Group , The Sammys recognizes "the global leaders, technologies and organizations helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers."

Connex , named Product of the Year, is Rise's solution to the ever-growing need for proactive intelligence and automation in digital marketing. Connex brings Rise's cross-channel media management philosophy to life at scale by connecting walled gardens and uncovering areas of opportunity and waste in performance data across all platforms.

"We are committed to being a tech-enabled agency, emboldened by the data we can connect between silos and empowered by the automated insights we can act on in real time," says Larry Fisher, CEO of Rise Interactive. "As part of Quad, this is just the beginning of our aggressive roadmap to find and show our clients their pivotal growth opportunities in digital marketing faster."

In February 2021, Rise made a significant expansion to Connex with the launch of Connex Alerts, real-time notifications about digital media performance opportunities both within and across advertising platforms. Alerts are delivered via email, Slack, or SMS, and are custom configured to clients' goals to determine what action to take based on performance of different creative, messaging, audiences, product, service lines, geographies, and more. With Alerts running 24/7, Rise teams can take immediate action on value-driving opportunities to exceed business KPIs faster.

Natalie Scherer, SVP of Marketing at Rise, explains that the company built Connex Alerts to "eliminate once and for all the noise of disparate data sets, and instead shift the focus to acting, in real time, on value-driving opportunities as they present themselves. Based on the business goals of our clients—be it profitable sales on marketplaces, or new customer acquisition, or revenue growth—our team builds a media plan in lockstep with specific Connex Alerts that will tell Risers in real time where the plan is working and driving business outcomes, and where it is not."

"We are proud to reward and recognize Rise Interactive for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."

About Rise

Rise Interactive is a full-service digital marketing agency, driving better business outcomes for enterprise brands with a proven approach to cross-channel media management and customer experience. Rise is the only performance marketing agency powered by Connex®, a cross-channel media optimization platform that enables the agency's analytical marketers to invest each dollar where it will drive the greatest return. Rise combines media expertise with an award-winning customer experience practice to drive, engage, and convert customers better than its clients' competition. Rise is part of Quad's integrated marketing offering and is fueled by the most data-driven marketing minds around the globe, helping leading brands such as ULTA Beauty, Stanley Steemer, Quill, and others make smarter marketing investments and create more relevant experiences for their customers. For more information, visit riseinteractive.com or follow the company on Twitter @riseinteractive.

About Quad

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) ("Quad" or the "Company") is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation, strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company's integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer technology, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For additional information visit www.Quad.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

