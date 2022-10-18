Business Intelligence Market Size to Grow by USD 10.38 Bn, Growing Demand for Dashboards to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Intelligence Market by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, ICT, Government, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Intelligence Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the business intelligence market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.38 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growing demand for dashboards is driving the business intelligence market growth. Dashboards help in visualizing data, which improves business decision-making. Cloud-based data visualization tools provide businesses with a scalable and affordable approach for analyzing data. Data visualization helps companies identify business drivers and key performance indicators (KPIs) through BI solutions. It eliminates unnecessary data and helps in finding patterns, trends, insights, and strategies. Thus, the high demand for dashboards is expected to fuel market during the forecast period.

Cloud-based data visualization tools provide businesses with a scalable and affordable approach for analyzing data. Data visualization helps companies identify business drivers and key performance indicators (KPIs) through BI solutions. It eliminates unnecessary data and helps in finding patterns, trends, insights, and strategies. Thus, the high demand for dashboards is expected to fuel market during the forecast period. Market Challenge: Rising concerns regarding data privacy are challenging the business intelligence market growth. Any error can result in security gaps that can be misused by hackers. This can lead to loss of brand loyalty, expensive lawsuits, and insurance claims. In addition, technical issues, bugs, and interoperability failures can result in system downtime, which can be harmful to the brand value of businesses. Hence, data security and privacy concerns will challenge the market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By deployment, the on-premises segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The on-premises deployment approach provides better security for sensitive data. In this approach, data is stored on dedicated servers and can only be accessed through dedicated client servers. Moreover, these solutions are used by large healthcare companies that handle sensitive patient data, as they offer a high level of data security with physical access restrictions and security. Such factors will fuel the growth of the on-premises segment during the forecast period. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the global business intelligence market during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the business intelligence market in North America.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Idera Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

MicroStrategy Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Panorama Software Inc.

QlikTech international AB

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

ScienceSoft USA Corp.

Corp. Sisense Inc.

TARGIT AS

Teradata Corp.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Business Productivity Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Automatic updating and enhancing coherency in business operations is one of the key trends contributing to market growth. Updating and building project schedules is a tedious job. To increase the productivity of a project, intelligent project portfolio management scheduling tools are integrated into the business operating system.

Business Accounting Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The emergence of business accounting mobile applications is one of the key market trends. Business accounting mobile applications are transforming the way businesses operate. The applications help customers handle daily accounting tasks.

Business Intelligence Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.84% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.71 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Idera Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Panorama Software Inc., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., Sisense Inc., TARGIT AS, Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 ICT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on ICT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on ICT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on ICT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on ICT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 115: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Alteryx Inc.

Exhibit 120: Alteryx Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Alteryx Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Alteryx Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Alteryx Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 124: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 134: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 138: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 143: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 TARGIT AS

Exhibit 148: TARGIT AS - Overview



Exhibit 149: TARGIT AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: TARGIT AS - Key offerings

11.11 Teradata Corp.

Exhibit 151: Teradata Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Teradata Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Teradata Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Teradata Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 TIBCO Software Inc.

Exhibit 155: TIBCO Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: TIBCO Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: TIBCO Software Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio